Inside Scoop on Saif Ali Khan’s School Days And Impressive Educational Profile

The member of the royal Pataudi family, Saif Ali Khan, is not just a renowned Bollywood celebrity but also an inspirational icon for many. Beyond his dashing looks, electrifying on-screen performances, and striking physique, the Nawab is admired for his awe-inspiring educational background and passion for literature.

Let’s dive into the 54-year-old actor’s school days and academic qualifications.

Saif Ali Khan’s Early Days And Cognitive Areas

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The Devara actor was born with a silver spoon on 16 August 1970 to the popular cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan, and actress, Sharmila Tagore. He completed his early schooling at Lawrence School, Sanawar in Himachal Pradesh. At 9, he was transferred to Lockers Park School, a private boys’ boarding preparatory in Hertfordshire.

Despite hailing from a prestigious and regal lineage, the B-town’s heartthrob never viewed his status as a privilege in school and college years. From a young age, he was keen on studying varied subjects, often ranking first in class. He later enrolled himself at Winchester College, United Kingdom. After his graduation, he returned to India and spent two months working at an advertising agency in Delhi.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Saif Ali Khan’s academic journey and time spent at esteemed schools and colleges abroad laid a strong foundation for his career in films. In the 1980s, he rose to fame and evolved as the ‘chocolate boy’ of Bollywood. As we recap his cognitive development, it is evident that his passion for exploring new bodies of knowledge has significantly contributed to his success and professional accomplishments.

