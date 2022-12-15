SCORPIO Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022

Dear Scorpio , since you’re having the presence of the Moon in Pisces, you may feel disturbed and frustrated throughout the day. Usually, it is advised to stay genuine. But you can fake it today till you make it. Avoid any sort of dependency, be it on the personal or professional front, emphasizing to work by yourself. Also, it is advised not to trust someone so easily who can take advantage of you in times to come. Those who are suffering from blood pressure problems need to stay careful today.

You’ll be impressed with your partner today with their nature and understanding attributes that are keeping the relationship happy and entertaining. No matter what’s the situation, they will continue to stand by your side in all the thick and thins of life today and in days to come.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Employed people, despite being on a holiday, might have to take up work due to its urgency. This can easily impact your personal life but your professional life will look better and healthy. Those who are working in multinational companies can fly abroad to represent their office.

Scorpio Wealth Horoscope Today

If you have ever dodged the filing of taxes, today is going to bring trouble for you. You may have to face the consequences for the same which will leave you frustrated and saddened. Furthermore, your outstanding credit card balance will trouble you more, making you stressed.

Favorable Colors: Beige and Teal

Favorable Numbers: 6 and 13

