Selena Gomez’s 4.9 Million Dollar LA Mansion is Pure Luxury – Take a Look!

Selena Gomez needs no introduction, but something might leave you deadpan — the multi-hyphenated star is one of the U.S.’s youngest billionaires. With a 10-figure fortune, her vision in all walks of life is stupendous. She is not only a phenomenal actress, producer, and chart-topping singer but also a successful proprietor of the ‘Rare Beauty’ makeup line.

The prolific actress, whose net worth is estimated to be $1.3 billion, owns lavish mansions across the U.S., including one in Los Angeles. Each of her properties exudes opulence at its best. Her Los Angeles mansion, in particular, stands out with its modern design and stunning panoramic views, making it the perfect retreat for the star. Undoubtedly, the U.S. native has paved an impressive path in real estate. Here’s a tour of the celebrity’s affluent abodes.

A Sneak Peek at Selena Gomez’s Luxurious Real Estate Portfolio

Selena’s $4.9 Million Mansion in Los Angeles

The 11,000-square-foot property features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, along with a massage room, gym, wine cellar, and a lavish pool. The megastar purchased the property in 2024, which originally belonged to the late musician, Tom Petty. Snag a glimpse of her heavenly abode!

The Expansive Living Room

Selena’s living room features white and neutral hues, designed thoughtfully to create a cozy and vibrant atmosphere. It includes a grand white fireplace and floor-to-ceiling French windows. Viewers often catch a glimpse of her beige sectional sofas, adorned with fluffy white cushions, in her cooking show Selena + Chef. To keep up with the decor, a wooden table sits in the center. Meanwhile, forest green curtains add a pop of color and a Persian rug injects the space with warmth and character.

The Exquisite Kitchen

Selena’s expansive cooking space follows the same theme as her living room. The pristine white cabinets, lined on either side of the stove, complement the wooden interiors of the kitchen. What draws the most attention is the off-white brick dome over the stove, adding a rustic charm to the space.

The other kitchen counter boasts grey marble countertops paired with striking blue chairs. Bathed in natural light, the wooden beams on the ceiling, ornate golden lanterns, and small plants enhance the beauty of the room. Undoubtedly, this kitchen is one of her favorite places to unwind.

The Pastel-themed Bedroom

Gomez’s bedroom exudes a peaceful ambiance, ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation. The room features a soothing color scheme with creamy whites, pale, grays, and warm beiges. Her bed is adorned with silk pillows and a plush mattress, backed by an elegant beige headboard and baby blue color wall. The room’s minimalistic decor creates a sense of calmness with large windows to allow natural light to pour in.

The Spacious Bathroom

Her bathroom is a serene retreat! In fact, it is her favorite spot to experiment with Rare Beauty products. The space boasts a large bathtub positioned right next to a window, offering the perfect setting to relax while taking in the breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape.

The Leisurely Room

Selena’s sprawling mansion also has a leisurely room. Tucked away in a tranquil corner, it is more of a music room with a white piano in the center. The warm and inviting ambiance of the space is bolstered by an ivory rug underneath the piano set-up. Complementing the cool decor story, the dark green walls patterned with leaves and pink blooms, along with two burgundy armchairs near the white-trimmed windows, enhance the beauty of the room. It’s truly a creative refuge, featuring dark stone flooring and wooden beams on the ceiling.

The Sparkling Pool

Gomez’s mansion also features the LA house staple — a pool. Nestled amidst the lush greenery of the outdoor space, the pool is a serene aquatic haven. Perfectly integrated into the surrounding landscape, it creates a harmonious balance between luxury and nature. In addition to the pool, the area also boasts a small waterfall running over lined stones.

Did You Know Also Selena Owned a $2.175 Million Mansion in Tarzana, California?

In 2011, at just 19 years old, Gomez purchased her first-ever mansion. With classic detailing and a white exterior, the house exuded charm. After remodeling, the property spanned a total of 6,630 square feet, featuring six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. What made it truly enviable? The high-ceiling entryway, media room, bay windows, outdoor pool, guest house, and spa. According to House Beautiful and Billboard, she sold the house to Iggy Azalea for $3.45 million in 2014.

Selena then moved to a $3.69 million Mediterranean-style residence in Calabasas. This new home was full of impressive features, including five fireplaces, a gym, a movie theater, a full bar, and an underground wine cellar. The lavish outdoor area was accented with a pool, spa, cabana, brick pizza oven, and even a fun elephant-shaped topiary. In 2016, she eventually sold the property to French Montana for $3.3 million.

Selena Gomez’s homes and lifestyle are a true reflection of her professional success and determination. From the inviting living spaces to the peaceful bedrooms and stunning outdoor areas, every corner of her home showcases her unique personality. The modern design, comfort, and artistic charm make her house the perfect retreat for the A-lister.

