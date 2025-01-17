Shakira’s Trainer Anna Kaiser Shares Her Blue Moves Smoothie for a Morning Boost

Fitness instructor and yoga expert, Anna Kaiser, is the force behind the toned physique of Shakira and other top celebrities like Alicia Keys, Karlie Kloss, and Sarah Jessica Parker. With an awe-inspiring commitment to health and wellness, Kaiser believes food works like fuel for your body’s utmost nourishment. She emphasizes the importance of balanced, nutrient-dense meals to support physical and mental strength.

In 2020, Shakira performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show for which she had to spend hours rehearsing and stepping up her workout regime. With an intensive exercise routine and diet crafted by her personal trainer Anna Kaiser, she built a strong fitness foundation. According to W Magazine, the duo spent a great time together, establishing a solid diet plan and workout routine.

According to Anna, Shakira’s diet included a lot of fresh veggies, low-glycemic fruits, and soups. For breakfast, she enjoyed eggs and a smoothie. To help those wanting to emulate Kaiser’s balanced approach to fitness and diet, she finally spilled the beans on her signature Blue Moves smoothie.

Shakira’s Trainer Anna Kaiser’s Easy Smoothie Recipe to Fuel Your Day

Anna Kaiser’s famous Blue Moves smoothie is as delicious as it sounds. Packed with nourishing ingredients, proteins, and healthy fats, it’s a true powerhouse of goodness. Here’s what you need to prepare one:

1. Chopped bananas

2. Diced pineapple

3. Coconut milk

4. Vanilla protein powder

5. Cashew butter

6. Blue Spirulina

7. Coconut cream

Blend, blend, and blend. Voila! Kaiser’s signature smoothie is now at your table!

In addition to the Blue smoothie, the celebrity fitness trainer has shared a glimpse of her favorite protein oats prepared with just three ingredients in three minutes.

Anna's Go-to Indulgence: Protein-packed Oats

To prepare protein oats, the three simple ingredients you need are 1 cup of rolled oats, 1 scoop of collagen, and 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds. To start, she adds the oats to 2 cups of boiling water and stirs until fully combined. Then, she adds the collagen and flaxseeds, finishing it off with fresh berries as a garnish. Tada! It’s ready to snack on!

These two recipes from Anna Kaiser’s kitchen exemplify how delicious and nutritious meals can seamlessly fit into anyone’s hectic lifestyle. With wholesome ingredients, she inspires her followers to prioritize health while enjoying every bite. If you are a fitness enthusiast or waiting to commit to healthier food choices, these recipes are the perfect starting points. Grab your cutlery and give these tasty creations a try.

