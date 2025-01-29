Step Inside Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal’s Rs. 15 Crore Mumbai Home with Jaw-dropping Views!

Anupam Mittal, one of India's top entrepreneurs, stands tall as the most-loved Shark Tank judge. The founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com has raised the bar with his impressive business ventures, investment portfolio, and professional achievements. His remarkable triumphs and unmatched accolades deserve all the recognition. With a net worth of around Rs.15,000 crore, his opulent lifestyle is a true reflection of his hard work and dedication.

Mittal owns an extravagant South Mumbai home in the Mehr-Naz housing society, Cuff Parade. It boasts a magnificent living room, a serene terrace, and a lush green garden. He shares this space with his wife/model Aanchal Kumar and daughter Alyssa. Anupam’s collection of prized possessions and taste for the elite are proof he’s living his ‘shark’ life to the fullest. Here’s a glimpse of his idyllic haven.

A Glimpse of Anupam Mittal’s Luxury Abode in South Bombay

Anupam Mittal’s South Bombay home with stunning views of the Arabian Sea is no less than a paradise. Featuring expansive living spaces, regal interiors, intricate wallpapers, and a spacious deck, this stunning abode offers a panoramic view of the Mumbai skyline.

The Lavish Living Room

The living room is one of the Mittals' favorite spots. Whether it's a festive occasion or a birthday celebration, the family loves sharing glimpses of their picture-perfect moments from various corners of the space. While Anupam’s Instagram is filled with Shark Tank posts and reels, fans often catch a peek at their living room ambiance through his wife’s Instagram updates. The space boasts a stunning mirror, a wooden table, and high chairs, all strategically placed in the uber-spacious room, exuding sheer opulence.

The Stunning Sitting Area

The decor and furniture at Mittal’s house are exquisite. The sitting area is outfitted with a huge television set, cozy sofas, a wooden coffee table, and beautiful curtains that highlight the house's warm-toned elements.

The Majestic Deck

Mittal’s living room is smartly divided into two halves, separated by a glass partition that opens to the deck. Its wooden floor spruces up the elite look of the house, while a rectangle swing set up in one of its corners adds a touch of whimsy.

Furnished with a huge sofa, a coffee table, and two armchairs, the deck is a cozy spot for the Mittals to relax while enjoying the unending panoramic views of the city.

The Terrific Terrace

The rooftop terrace is the perfect spot to capture mesmerizing cityscapes. Adorned with lush green plants and aesthetic elements, this open space is Mittal’s go-to for workouts and hosting captivating celebrations during festivals, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

The Grand Gym Area

Anupam and his wife both, are fitness enthusiasts. They have all the gym equipment for a rejuvenating at-home workout.

Shark Anupam Mittal’s home is a reflection of not just his triumphs, but the love and warmth he shares with his family. From the exquisite interiors to the breathtaking decor and beautifully furnished spaces, every nook and corner of his sweet home tells a story of joy and passion for life. As he continues to inspire the world through his business ventures and appearances on Shark Tank, it’s clear that the on-screen shark is also the king of the business world, residing in his luxurious paradise, where dreams and ambitions seamlessly meet comfort.

