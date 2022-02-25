Soft toys for newborn babies under Rs 999 from Amazon

In this modern world, parents find interest in buying electronic and innovative toys for their babies. Most even think of soft toys as just a decor element and not something useful which is very wrong. A huge number of studies have shown that soft toys have numerous benefits for the development of children. Newborns are safe around soft toys and they help them learn things about their environment and surroundings using their senses. Babies are introduced to sizes, colours and textures with soft toys. Soft toys also offer them comfort and familiarity when they feel uneasy and afraid. Hence these plush toys are an integral part of their growth.

Here are 7 soft toys for newborn babies:

1. Stuffed Unicorn Toy

In cheerful colours and mood-boosting design, these unicorns will grab your child’s attention and make them want to play with them. Soft toys like this can provide joy and comfort to your newborn baby who gets frustrated or cries very often.

Price: Rs 199

2. Cute Penguin

Made out of non-toxic polyester and fur fabrics of good quality, this cute penguin soft toy is something cuddly, soft and cute. As children grow, one game that they all will seem to play is pretend. With soft toys like these, you can make friends and play with them.

Price: Rs 175

3. Crib & Stroller Plush Toy

Have you keenly watched a newborn baby? They are always curious and their eyes are circling finding beauty in the ceiling fan, boring walls and everything that falls in their gaze. These hanging soft toys in vibrant colours will grab your child’s attention and also provide a way for the child to boost their development and sensory play.

Price: Rs 749

4. Plush Teddy Pillow

This soft pillow is something you can use as your infant’s bed and as their pillow in the future. It bears a cute teddy in one corner and a fluffy fur texture. This will be a useful toy that your baby can play, feel as well as sleep on.

Price: Rs 325

5. Elephant Pillow

This Little Innocents elephant pillow proves to be a perfect gift for babies due to its kid-friendly and utilitarian design. The elephant design of this pillow makes it stand out from the other stuffed toys in the kid’s room and which is why kids tend to play with this pillow even more.

Price: Rs 599

6. Clutching Ball

Plush toys can help in the sensory development of your kid and this colourful textured fabric ball is a great choice for that. Its cleverly segmented design for better clutching and grasping enables those tiny hands to engage with tactical sensitivity.

Price: Rs 599

7. Pooh Stuffed Toy

Snuggly Pooh is here to give your child company. Babies can also feel emotional and also experience stress. During this phase of their lives, soft toys can help them reduce these feelings and temper tantrums!

Price: Rs 479

