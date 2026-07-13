Weekly Horoscope July 12-July 18, 2026: Libra, Scorpio to Sagittarius, Pisces- Your cosmic forecast and message from angel

This week, the mercury retrograde continues to rule the planets, bringing major change for us. But fret not, renowned tarot card reader, actress, and spiritual guide Munisha Khatwani has returned to break down what the cosmos want to say for zodiac signs Libra, Scorpio to Sagittarius, Pisces from July 12 to July 18, 2026, exclusively for Pinkvilla.

Libra

Libras, you share the sign with Ranbir Kapoor. For you, she pulled out ‘Two of Wands’ card. This means some good news or something positive is coming your way. The special card she pulled out for you is ‘Angels of the Lions’. So make sure you follow the path of feminine power, strength and self-respect so that its favourable for you.

Scorpio

Next up, we have Scorpions who shared the signs with Shah Rukh Khan. The card for you is ‘Ten of Wands’. It indicates something could be burdening you during this week, maybe you’re taking a lot of stress or overburdening your brain. You could also feel low because of the mercury retrograde. The special card protecting you this week is ‘Angels of the Moon’, asking you to think about any spiritual connection.

Sagittarius

We come to Sagittarius, who share the sign with Tamannaah Bhatia. ‘Queen of Cups’ is the card for you, indicating that this week is good for women as far as work, career or anything in the personal front is concerned. Men will also benefit from women in their lives. Well, the special card for you is ‘Angel of the Roses’, meaning this is your lucky week as far as love is concerned.

Capricorn

It’s time to know what this week holds for Capricorns, who share the sign with Anil Kapoor. For you, the card she pulled out is ‘Queen of Pentacle’. This indicates that this week is good for women. For men, you will have to take the help of a woman to see positivity in your life. The special card for you is ‘Angel of the Sacred Waters’, meaning healing, recovery and new energy.

Aquarius

Aquarians, sharing the sign with Abhishek Bachchan, it’s time for your reading. According to Munisha, the card is ‘Ace of Pentacles.’ This indicates that times are good for you as far as career, finance or anything to do with the work front is concerned. The special card she picked for you is ‘Angel of the Snake’, meaning transition and shedding of the unwanted pattern.

Pisces

Just like Alia Bhatt, Pisces, the card for you is ‘Eight of Cups’. This is a time of confusion for you as far as work is concerned. Moving on to the special card, it is ‘Angel of the Summer’, meaning victory, enjoyment and celebration.

Other signs who want to know their readings can watch the video below:

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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