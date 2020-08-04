Switzerland To Goa: THESE are the top 6 destinations every Bollywood buff should visit

Bollywood has immensely impacted our travel bucket list. So much so that a big chunk of Indian travellers plan their holiday destination according to their favourite Bollywood film. Let’s take a peek at some of the most popular destinations around the globe that have been immortalised by none other than Bollywood.

From the fairy-tale brooks of mesmerising Kashmir, glittery beaches of marvellous Mauritius to the murmuring peaks of stunning Switzerland and the eerily beautiful deserts of dazzling Dubai, Bollywood has never turned us down with the beautiful scenic shots around the world.

With the across-the-board consequence Bollywood has, Hindi cinema has extensively impacted travel. Over the years, Bollywood movies have been shot in such exotic locations that it has created an urge for the people to travel and experience the dazzling performance by their favourite superstar. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular movie-location duo that left a magical impact on audience.

1. Switzerland - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

You know you are a true SRK fan when you have watched DDLJ more than a gazillion times. It has been 25 years since its release, but it’s counted amongst the top blockbuster hits. From the ‘Palat’ scene to ‘missing the train’ scene, everything has been shot in stupendous Switzerland. So, if you are one of the die-hard fans of this movie, you know where to visit on your next vacation.

Also Read: Kashmir To Mcleodganj: 5 Best mountain destinations to visit in India post lockdown

2. London - Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Famous for its magnificent ancient structures and mesmerising scenic beauty, London is one of the most visited cities in the world. A lot of beautiful shots of numerous superhit movies have been shot in this stunning society. Jab Tak Hai Jaan is one such movie that covered most of London. The amazing songs like Challa and Saans have also been shot at famous locations in London.

3. Spain – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, the three best friends go on a ravishing road trip across Spain in a beautiful vintage car to 3 different destinations- Costa Brava, Pamplona and Andalucia. The movie also introduced the beautiful roads of Bunol and Barcelona that will make you book your tickets to Spain right away.

4. Kashmir – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The snow-capped mountains, crystal blue sky, and the old-school charm- Kashmir has it all. Watching YJHD triggered the adventurer in us and made all of us want to plan a trip to Kashmir with our group of friends with a backpack and the lust to relive the moments.

5. Ladakh – 3 Idiots

Who can forget the epic climax from this chartbuster movie where Pia finally meets Rancho? Shot at the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, 3 Idiots is one of the blockbuster hits of all time. Ladakh tourism shot up after 3 Idiots was released and even today, people visit this beautiful place to experience the true bond of love.

6. Goa – Dil Chahta Hai

3 college friends plan an iconic trip to Goa and YES, they in-fact ended up going. Their amazing road trip in the blue merc, drinking and chilling on the beach shore, fishing in the ferry and partying all night in clubs was thrillingly real. Goa became absolutely synonymous with this movie and till date people visit the famous Chapora fort and play the title track of this film to relive every scene from the movie.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×