The hottest eyeglass trends of 2022 you can flaunt on your next trip

The days of merely functionally using eyewear like eyeglasses and sunshade are long gone. Glasses are a fashionable accessory today that can change how someone is seen and eventually improve their overall appeal. Due to how quickly fashion changes, the eyeglasses you buy now could look boring and out-of-date in a few months if you don't keep up with the most recent trends. The year 2022 has brought in many fashionable features of wearing eyewear, where they are no longer only utilized with prescription lenses or as blue light-blocking spectacles, but also as a statement of style. Check out these 5 eyeglasses trends that you must know in 2022.

1. Cat eye glasses Cat eye glasses were once regarded as being out of date, but in 2022, thanks to new styles, they are flirtatious, playful, and far from being outdated. The effect produced by the lower portion of the frame's upward swing is one of the nicest features of cat eye frames. This results in a highly sleek shape that resembles the perfect face structure we typically imagine. One of the most classic styles for eyeglasses that will look great on almost every face shape is the cat-eye design.

2. Clear frame glasses Almost all types of faces and skin colours look fantastic wearing clear glasses. The fact that clear framed glasses don't highlight or draw attention away from your features makes them one of the biggest fashion advantages. Instead, they add some structure and catch the eye. These glasses have a subtle charm that makes them a versatile kind of eyewear that goes with almost anything.

4. Big and oversized glasses Many celebrities who are adopting the trend have continued this look. Larger eyeglasses emphasizes and draws attention to your eyes, enhancing their beauty and lending an air of intelligence to the wearer. This is a wonderful choice if you want people to notice your spectacles before they notice anything else about you. By taking your style to the next level, oversized frames are an easy method to instantly brighten up any attire. 4. Tortoiseshell glasses Almost everyone and everybody looks good wearing these glasses. For years and even now, tortoiseshell frames have been one of the most lasting trends in eyewear. Modern tortoiseshell eyeglasses come in a wide variety of vibrant hues and designs. You can simply select them in a design and size that best suits your face structure and complexion because they come in a broad array of frame styles.