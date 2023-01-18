Top 10 Stylish and Durable Dining Sets at Great Discounts on Amazon Now

From hosting a dinner party to having a family get-together feast, possessing the proper dinner set can make all the difference. With a wide variety of dinner sets available from some of the best brands, there is something for everyone. Whether you prefer classic designs or contemporary styles, Amazon has it all. You can find sets in different materials, including ceramic, stoneware, stainless steel, and glass. So why wait? Let us quickly explore some of the most popular and stylish dining sets. Shop now and get the perfect dinner set for your home at an exceptional price!

10 Most Chic and Affordable Dining Sets to Present Your Scrumptious Meals 1. Cello Opalware Tropical 18pcs Dinner Set This pure white dinner set with delicate floral prints by Cello looks pleasing to the eyes and is amongst Amazon's top choices. The entire set is made from toughened opal glass using advanced German technology, which makes it bacteria-free, non-porous, and hygienic for everyday use. Moreover, the material is eco-friendly, scratch-resistant, and microwave and dishwasher-safe, making this dinner set a must-have for your home!

Original Price: Rs.1635 Offer Price: Rs.998 (as of 18/1/2023 17:40 IST)
2. Larah by Borosil Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set This dinner set from Larah by Borosil is ideal for large families or hosting guests. The opal ware material, adorned with soothing leafy prints, is not only refreshing to look at, but also provides heat- and scratch resistance. That, in turn, makes this dinner set sturdy and long-lasting. Pick your ideal set from the multiple variants as soon as possible, and get a whopping 53% off!

Original Price: Rs.3640 Offer Price: Rs.1699 (as of 18/1/2023 17:40 IST)
3. Cello Floral Mixing Bowls with Lid This dinner set by Cello includes bowls in 3 distinct sizes and reflects a sophisticated choice to serve delectable dishes. It is made of eco-friendly material — opal glass— and comes in several color variants for you to shortlist your favorite one. The sturdy material is non-porous, microwave-friendly, and easy to clean (yes, even hardcore haldi stains!). Moreover, the lid traps the heat, keeping your meal hot until service time.

Original Price: Rs.895 Offer Price: Rs.599 (as of 18/1/2023 17:40 IST)
4. Clay Craft Master Fine Ceramic Floral Printed Coffee/Tea Mug Set of 6 Nothing can beat the peace and satisfaction of drinking tea or coffee, especially after waking up. And what better way to enjoy every sip without making that "aah" sound? Trust us; grabbing this set mug set from Clay Craft Master at flat 31% off will give that exact joy! These mugs are made from ceramic material with vintage floral prints and easy-gripping handles. While the sturdy and durable material makes them dishwasher and oven safe, the several color and combinations make them a worthy investment!

Original Price: Rs.649 Offer Price: Rs.449 (as of 18/1/2023 17:40 IST)
5. Neelam Stainless Steel Premium Dinner Set There is no other time as good as now to replace your worn-out utensils with these new, shiny, and premium ones from Neelam. From thalis and small plates to bowls, glasses, and spoons — this dinner set of 50 stainless steel vessels includes everything for your daily dining use. Whether you are planning to gift a top-notch dinner set to others, or want to offer this exclusive set for your family to savor yummy feasts, grab it now before the deals run out!

Original Price: Rs.3299 Offer Price: Rs.1997 (as of 18/1/2023 17:40 IST)
6. Milton Insulated Inner Stainless Steel Casserole This exotic marble-finished casserole set from Milton makes an ideal purchase for multiple uses, like storing warm rotis, overnight curd preparation, serving hot curries, etc. One of the best features that stands out is that the stainless steel material of this casserole set has double-walled PU insulation, which helps to maintain the temperature of the stored items. It's time to make wise choices and select your favorite from 3 attractive colors - green, grey, and white!

Original Price: Rs.725 Offer Price: Rs.599 (as of 18/1/2023 17:40 IST)
8. Sumeet Stainless Steel Plate Every Indian knows that the best way to enjoy a meal is straight from thalis, especially when it comes to daal- or rajma-chawal. And this set of 6 stainless steel plates from Sumeet is just what you need. From aloo or gobhi-parathas (yes, with ghee) and chhole chawal to pizzas — enjoy your choice of the food item and the flat 41% discount on this set now!

Original Price: Rs.2730 Offer Price: Rs.1614 (as of 18/1/2023 17:40 IST)
9. Sumeet Stainless Steel Mini Dessert Plates/Bowls Once you are done devouring your meal to the last bite, won't it be satisfying to finish strong with a dessert? "No!" — has said no Indian ever! These mini apple-shaped plates or bowls from Sumeet adorn an elegant mirror finish giving them a classy appeal. Moreover, they are pretty durable, easy to wash and maintain, and scratch-resistant. So, do not forget to add these stainless steel bowls along with the steel plates on discount from Sumeet to your cart before making payment!

Original Price: Rs.850 Offer Price: Rs.508 (as of 18/1/2023 17:40 IST)
10. Ginoya Brothers Glass Casserole These large-sized glass bowls with lids from Ginoya Brothers are another perfect utensil to take out in front of your guests. With 3 size variants, you can pick one each for soup, rice, and curry. Moreover, these versatile bowl cum casseroles are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. So, you can store the leftover food directly in your fridge post every meal without having to transfer the items into separate containers!