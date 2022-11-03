Top 12 Picks from Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon That'll Make Perfect Gifts This Holiday

Time to get your hands on the things curated by the OG, Oprah Winfrey herself, as the festive season is hovering over us. If you are tired of picking the right gift for your loved ones, fret not, we have rounded off 12 products from the most trending list on Amazon. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or on a spree to spoil your closest one, this list is your ultimate savior this holiday season. Check out the items given below. 12 Picks from Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon

1. Compartes Chocolate Gift Box This box of chocolates is an ultimate delight this holiday season for the little ones in your family. Brought to you in elegant packaging, the box consists of 16-20 pieces of assorted chocolates per box, from one of the world’s best chocolate makers. The chocolates have exquisite flavors of apricots, orange slices, peaches, pears, dates, pineapples, and strawberries, among others. This box of fine chocolates doesn’t need any ribbon or special packaging to look pretty.

Price: $59.95 Buy Now 2. Poppy & Pout Natural Lip Tint Premium Gift Set Here is another great gift option right from Oprah’s list of favorite things. This lip tint gift set comes in a premium recyclable box that looks super luxurious. A perfect gift for beauty enthusiasts, the tinted lip balms are the best options to heal chapped lips while giving a subtle hint of color to the lips. The premium gift set includes six different lip tints consisting of natural ingredients that will keep your lips soft and smooth. Another plus point is, each of these products is cruelty-free! Do we need to say more?

Price: $89.95 Deal Price: $69.95 Buy Now 3. Top It Off Dawn Gloves These premium-looking gloves with a pull-on closure are a perfect gift option considering the chilly months ahead of us. These imported items can be pulled off on any occasion with any outfit without making you look dull. The products come in two variations and feature a plaid design with a woolen finish and micro-suede palms. The added advantage is that they don’t need any extra care while washing, a simple detergent wash is what you need to keep them clean!

Price: $22 Deal Price: $17.60 Buy Now 4. Minnetonka Lucie Cross-Strap Faux Fur Slippers Fur slippers to put the best fashion foot forward? Yes, please! This pair of fur slippers come with 100% soft suede leather and a durable rubber sole for a comfortable feel. The product has some cool features like soft pile lining that will make your feet warm in the harsh cold. The flexible EVA sole will further ensure you have support and traction. The fluffy feature will make your feet relaxed all day long.

Price: $54.95 Buy Now 5. Bloomhouse 12-Piece Cookware Set This is a 12-piece stainless-steel cookware set, including everything from saucepans to skillets for the cooking enthusiasts in your family! Featuring tri-ply construction that ensures uniform heat, the stainless cookware set is oven-safe up to 500 °F, while the ceramic ones are oven-safe up to 350 °F. Further, the non-toxic, easy-to-clean interior does not allow meals to stick, and cast handles let you have a comfortable grip for better handling.

Price: $350 Deal price: $280 Buy Now 6. K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote Who doesn’t love tote bags? A bag with plenty of room for your necessary stuff (unnecessary ones too). This Taylor tote bag features a fuss-free open closure to allow you to access your important stuff in one go. The bag also has an interior snap pocket, ensuring a safe hidden place to keep private things. Made with faux suede, and polyester fibers, the tote is a waterproof option that is also super light for your shoulders.

Price: $48 Buy Now 7. Musee - Words of Encouragement Soap Set This cruelty-free and paraben-free set of 6 soap bars is a perfect gift to uplift the mood of your loved ones. With exotic scents like Santal & Violet, Lavender & French Vanilla, Lily of the Valley, Wisteria & Rose, and Grapefruit & Lemongrass, one is given an array of choices to use according to their mood. Not only are these soaps great at gentle cleaning, but also effective at lifting the spirits with their enchanting aroma. Plus, the products are handcrafted with love to give that personal touch.

Price: $45 Buy Now 8. Oprah's The Life You Want Love And Happiness Journal One of Oprah’s favorite things is — The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal, and we can understand why! With around a thousand positive reviews, this magic creation of the noted personality lets you find more fulfillment in your relationships. It also teaches you ways to break yourself away from bad relationship patterns and manifest the life you want. Give this beautiful journal to your loved ones to let the special people in your life know that you care for their mental health!

Price: $29.95 Buy Now 9. Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset is meant for the tech-savvy and avid game lovers in your family. It is beyond perfect for this holiday season. Ideal to make the gaming experience seamless for your loved ones, this headset is worth investing in. Other than a smooth gaming experience, this headset also unfolds a world of cool features like 3D positional audio, and hand tracking, along with a unique VR experience that facilitates new technological experience.

Price: $399 Buy Now 10. Pink Picasso Kids Paint This piece of creative artwork got featured not only on Oprah’s favorite things, but also on Shark Tank. The kit includes everything your little genius needs for channeling their creativity and cultivating productivity. The set features artwork, paint, brushes, and detailed manual instruction so that your kiddo doesn’t get lost amid the fun and entertaining process. It is one of the most thoughtful gifts for the little ones in the family because they deserve screen-free entertainment.

Price: $28 Deal price: $22.40 Buy Now 11. Dr. Barbara Strum Glow Drops This miraculous skin product from Barbara Strum is what the beauty aficionado from your family needs! Offered in 30 ml packaging, the product claims to revitalize dull skin and restore the outer glow. With polygonum bistorta root in it, the product works well for targeting aging issues. It also brightens and makes the skin even toned naturally. The wild rose extracts in it, further help in skin tightening and reducing irritation while keeping dryness at bay.

Price: $150 Buy Now 12. Lands' End Insulated Quilted ThermoPlume Coat Available in 6 colors, Lands' End insulated coat is one of the premium winter choices for women. It is made with 100% plume, which feels soft and cozy. The quilted feature is what attracts one’s eyes first, and which takes this item to Oprah’s favorite things list. With cool features like water resistance, the recycled polyester body ensures you get the much-needed warmth even at sub-zero temperatures. It comes with an adjustable hood and two side pockets to give it a stylish edge.

Price: $159.57 Buy Now With the holiday season ahead, we are left wondering what to give to our loved ones. Now that you can get your hands on Oprah’s favorite things on Amazon, don’t wait to buy until the last moment because these babies are selling themselves like a hot cake! You can thank us later for these excellent picks! Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

