20 Vacuum cleaners to clean every nook & corner of your home effortlessly

Cleaning is a task that we can’t escape from. We all got to do it and that too perfectly. But the traditional method of cleaning is time-consuming and tiring which is why we thank god for the invention of vacuum cleaners that made our lives 10 times easier. Choosing the best vacuum cleaner for your household can become an overwhelming task. With so many options in technology, features and types of vacuum cleaners, you are sure to get confused. So here we have curated the best vacuum cleaners from Amazon that are worth every penny for super fast and perfect cleaning!

The suction device was invented by Daniel Hess of West Union, Iowa in 1860. The bulky device worked with a belt-driven fan cranked by hand that made it awkward to operate, although it was commercially marketed with mixed success. By the end of the 19th century, the introduction of powered cleaners erased the use of manual vacuum cleaners, although early types used some variation of blowing air to clean instead of suction. In 1901 powered vacuum cleaners using suction were invented independently by British engineer Hubert Cecil Booth and American inventor David T. Kenney.

The first vacuum-cleaning device to be portable and marketed in the domestic market was built in 1905 by Walter Griffiths. This was marketed well and people with money invested in this time-saving cleaning device which was portable, easy to store and flexible easily. It remained a luxury device for several years but post the second world war it became common among middle-class families too. The last decades of the 20th century saw the more widespread use of technologies developed earlier, including filterless cyclonic dirt separation, central vacuum systems and rechargeable hand-held vacuums. Today, it's almost hard to live a life without vacuum cleaners.

Vacuum cleaners come in a rainbow of different colors, shapes, sizes, functionalities and prices. Vacuum cleaners that are best suited for floors might not be great for upholstery. So, it's important to know different types of it and their uses before getting one for your home or office. For a larger space, you will require a more powerful vacuum cleaner, while if you have stairs, you must opt for a lightweight stick vacuum cleaner that can easily be moved. For a smaller space, a handheld vacuum cleaner can be enough.

The 7 major types of vacuum cleaners are:

1. Handheld vacuums

These are perfect for cleaning up after children and pets. Handheld vacuums are lightweight, quiet and easy to use. Some battery-powered handheld vacuums are wet/dry rated; the appliance must be partially disassembled and cleaned after picking up wet materials to avoid developing unpleasant odors.

2. Canister vacuum cleaners

This kind of cleaner is for best hard surfaces or smaller, carpeted areas like a car or the stairs. Canister models have a separate unit for the motor and receptacle for easy manoeuvrability, flexibility and versatility.

3. Upright vacuum cleaners

They use a motor-driven beater brush that loosens and removes dirt through suction. They have the motor and dust collector in a separate unit, usually mounted on wheels, which is connected to the vacuum head by a flexible hose.

4. Stick vacuum

This lightweight and battery-powered are the middle ground between an upright and a handheld vacuum. They are most commonly used for quick cleanup areas, such as kitchen and bathroom floors.

5. Robot vacuum cleaners

These are the latest trending vacuum cleaners that require minimum effort from your end. Simply set up the sensor boundaries, choose your settings and let your robotic vacuum clean the floors for you. Cordless and compact, these vacuums clean with precision while saving you time.

6. Pet hair vacuums

Got pets at your home? This is what you should buy! Most vacuums commonly get clogged when faced with large amounts of pet hair. Pet-friendly vacuums also commonly include upholstery cleaners to help collect pet hair on furniture.

7. Deep cleaners or carpet cleaners

These devices spray the carpet with soapy water and then use vacuum technology to brush the fibres and suck up the water, dirt and stains from the carpeting. It's not meant for everyday use and is not meant for hardwood floors.

The next big question could be whether to buy a bag or bagless vacuums. The general consensus is that, whether you have a bagged vacuum or a bagless vacuum, your house will be clean either way There are advantages and disadvantages to both kinds of vacuum cleaners.

Bagged Vacuum Cleaners

In the vacuum cleaners that have a bag, you will have to remove the bag to identify whether it is full or empty. The better quality inner bags usually supply better filtration. It is sealed and the dirt goes out of your home without spewing back into the room or your face. But the disadvantages of it would be that they are not reusable and need to be replaced regularly. There is often an indicator light telling you when it’s time for a new bag.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaners

If you are environmentally minded and prefer to not have to deal with replacing bags, the bagless vacuum is more for you. Bagless vacuum cleaners have transparent bins that can be easily checked but it requires a filter replacement, but you should also note that emptying dirt bins can release more allergens into the air. Bagless vacuums can also require additional filters.

Getting the right vacuum could mean making an investment that continues to pay off for years and years in keeping your home clean and tidy. Here we bring to you the 20 best options to check out from Amazon!

1. Hoover Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

With outstanding reviews, this is one of the best vacuum cleaners for your home. It comes with a large easy empty dirt cup that means fewer trips to the trash for a more convenient clean. The multi-purpose pet tools tackle stubborn pet hair and dirt on the furniture, stairs and hard to reach areas. It delivers longer-lasting suction to maintain peak performance without regular filter maintenance.

Price: $ 189.99

Buy Now

2. Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

This upright vacuum provides long cleaning sessions throughout your whole home and captures and traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens while preventing them from escaping back into the air. Equipped with dynamic swivel steering, the navigator of this vacuum cleaner provides excellent control when maneuvering around furniture and other obstacles. It also works with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.

Price: $ 169.99

Buy Now

3. Oreck Bagged Vacuum Cleaner

This is a commercial-grade vacuum that offers all the power and performance you expect from a quality vacuum cleaner. This versatile upright makes it easy to keep your business clean. It gets up close to cabinets and baseboards and fits easily under most furniture, clothes racks, chairs and desks. It can clean all surfaces with no manual height adjustment.

Price: $ 199.50

Buy Now

4. Kenmore Vacuum Carpet Cleaner

This full-sized upright is under 14lbs and leaves dirt nowhere to hide with swivel steering. The stretch hose and versatile tools make above floor cleaning a breeze and it removes ground-in dirt from carpets and powerfully cleans hard floors, stairs and more for a whole home clean. It’s what you want to clean stairs and other hard-to-access areas.

Price: $ 111.99

Buy Now

5. Bissell Stick Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner

This lightweight vacuum cleans hard floors and area rugs and easily converts them into a hand vacuum with a crevice tool. The floor nozzle attaches to a hand vacuum for convenient stair cleaning and the easy-to-empty bagless cleaning technology will make it a must-have in your home. This featherweight vacuum cleaner is ultra-lightweight and compact it is easy to use and easy to store.

Price: $ 33.98

Buy Now

6. Eureka Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner

This cord stick vacuum cleaner comes with a motorized brush roll, which helps loosen up particles and dust in low-pile carpets. No more concern about looking for the attachments here and there. The built-in crevice tool and dusting brush are extremely convenient for quick clean-up in small places. It’s perfect for smaller jobs where you don't have to lug out the big vacuum or broom. It can stand up alone anywhere, without leaning on the wall or returning back to the dock.

Price: $ 69.99

Buy Now

7. Kenmore Pet-Friendly Canister Vacuum

This pet-friendly canister vacuum cleaner provides effective brush rotation and powerful suction for deep cleaning and removes ground-in dirt from carpets and powerfully cleans hard floors, stairs, and more. It also features four height adjustment levels that provide optimal airflow and cleaning efficiency for any surface. It's perfect for quick transitions as its upper and lower wand easily releases to quickly change from cleaning the floor to upholstery, to the ceiling.

Price: $ 249.99

Buy Now

8. Proscenic Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Make life smarter with this smart vacuum cleaner. You can easily monitor the cleaning modes and check the accessories on your phone through the Proscenic app. It consists of eight battery cells, providing a longer battery life to meet your need for vacuuming time for your entire house.

Price: $ 259.00

Buy Now

9. Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This cordless stick vacuum is equipped with a 500ml large-capacity dust cup to clean longer before you need to empty the dirt. The V-shape roller brush structure can effectively prevent hairs from wrapping around the roller. It is detachable, washable, and reusable dust cup, filters, and roller brushes; making cleaning more effective and convenient.

Price: $ 299.99

Buy Now

10. Kenmore Bagged Upright Vacuum

This versatile handheld vacuum cleaner gives you the freedom to clean above floors and stairs. It comes with a power flow bag chamber which is designed to enable strong suction even as the bag fills. This means that you can still expect excellent cleaning up until your bag needs emptying. It also features high-grade HEPA filtration combined with a completely sealed system to provide excellent filtration.

Price: $ 189.99

Buy Now

11. Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum

A robot vacuum cleaner is what you require to clean your home efficiently and effortlessly. This combat, easy to use cleaner features a tri-brush system that combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll to handle debris on all surfaces. It lets you start and stop cleaning and schedule your robot to clean whenever you want. You can also use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to easily make the robot clean at your command in your connected home.

Price: $ 139.99

Buy Now

12. ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This robot vacuum cleaner automatically boosts suction force for thorough and deep cleaning on carpet-like floors. An enhanced bristle and rubber combo roller is another plus for carpet cleaning and the 2-in-1 featured roller reduces tangle while picking up pet hair. It is easy to set a cleaning schedule with the remote and also provides up to 100 minutes of constant vacuuming and automatically returns to charge when the battery gets low.

Price: $ 174.39

Buy Now

13. Lefant Robot Vacuum

The mini robot vacuum cleaner can work under or around most furniture and only need to clean the dust box once a week. The suction port design avoids hair entanglement or scratching the floor, making it ideal for pet owners. It adopts a 1800mAh lithium iron phosphate battery, which can last up to 100 minutes.

Price: $ 169.99

Buy Now

14. Tesvor S6 Robotic Vacuum

With hard-hitting suction and dual spinning edge brushes, this robot vacuum cleaner easily lifts debris from floors and corners and pulls it from deep inside carpets. The triple-filter system protects you from dust particles in the room air. It’s perfect for hard floors or low pile carpets. The S6 robot vacuums will create an effective Z-shape cleaning route that improves cleaning efficiency by 30 percent and clean your home more thoroughly and minimizes missed areas.

Price: $ 179.99

Buy Now

15. Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

With faster mapping speed for a quicker total home map, this multi-surface brush roll pulls in all kinds of dirt and debris from carpets and floors. This bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris. It methodically cleans row by row and then navigates room to room for complete home coverage.

Price: $ 436.00

Buy Now

16. iRobot Robot Vacuum

Take vacuuming off your mind with the robot vacuum’s personalized cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligence of iRobot genius that learns your habits and your routines. The 3-stage cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.

Price: $ 249.97

Buy Now

17. Self Charging Robo Vacuum Cleaner

This robotic vacuum cleaner mop combo will automatically return to the charging station when battery power is low. Smart, isn’t it? It also comes with remote control for hassle-free operation. You can adjust the machine's suction power in any working mode. This vacuum cleaner robot is spinning side brushes to lift up fine dust particles other robots leave behind.

Price: $ 70.00

Buy Now

18. Automatic Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This robot is very easy to use, all you need to do is to charge up the robot and then hit the start button, no programming is needed. The robot bounces around the house and picks up bits and hairs around the house until it runs out of juice. The automatic vacuum cleaner's air filter keeps air pure and fine dust particles trapped inside a dustbin. It rotates to catch indoor dirt and debris in room corners and on tiles or hardwood floors.

Price: $ 91.54

Buy Now

19. Emma Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Emma robot vacuum is equipped with six anti-drop sensors, which can help the cleaner avoid falling from stairs or edges. It can also cross the obstacles under 0.8 inches. If the robot vacuum cleaner has finished its cleaning path or runs low during the cleaning session, it will automatically return to the charging station.

Price: $ 189.99

Buy Now

20. Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

It creates and stores multiple maps and cleans promptly and efficiently even when moved to a different location or floor. It is equipped with more than 28 high-precision smart sensors that can be effective in anti-collision, and anti-fall, and has a full perception of the environment. Set up a specific schedule for each room and make the cleaning routine perfectly meet your demands.

Price: $ 230.99

Buy Now

Keeping into consideration the requirements of your household and your budget, you can choose the best vacuum cleaner for your home. While choosing the brand, you must also consider the customer reviews, the company service and the brand warranty offered to make your usage a hassle-free experience. The vacuum cleaners curated above are based on these so you can hit the buy button without a second thought. After all, it’s worth spending the time to investigate in order to make your house welcoming and refreshing for you and your family.

