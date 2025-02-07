Turn Heads This Valentine’s Day with Lady Diana, Selena, And Zendaya-Inspired Looks!

Red is a color that exudes charm, grace, and royalty. When you drape yourself in its glamorous allure, you effortlessly channel the elegance of top celebrities like Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, and Emma Stone. With their red statement pieces on, the beauty queens have aced their fashion game, regardless of the season.

As we gear up to celebrate the month of love, get inspiration from these outfit ideas to achieve the style quotient of these best-dressed celebrities in red. The glamor and modern flair of these celebs prove why fashion is their favorite game. So, get ready to replicate their looks and elevate your style game on Valentine’s Day.

9 Best Dressed Hollywood Icons in Red - Valentine’s Day Style Inspo!

1. Selena Gomez’s Ruby Red Gown

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez rocked an alluring ruby red bespoke Giorgio Armani Privé gown at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards. Her style statement and choice of color prove that she is a sure-shot modern Cinderella, winning all hearts. The American singer and actress, hence is the first diva on our list from whom you can zero down your Valentine’s Day dress. Replicate her style with the flavor of everything classic and a million-dollar smile. Are you looking forward to a V-day dinner date with your beloved? This one is your best pick!

2. Zendaya’s Crimson Dress

(Image Source: Instagram)

Do you love all things high-glam? Take some serious fashion lessons from the icon stunner Zendaya, the 28-year-old American actress and singer. Her snazzy dress in a classic shade of crimson, featuring a sophisticated silhouette and structural elements, makes it one of a kind (just like you). Adorned with a deep V-neck, rolled trim, corset-style bodice, and flared fit from the waist down, it is the perfect Valentine’s Day dress to have your special one swooning.

3. Zuri Hall’s Latex Jumpsuit

(Image Source: Instagram)

Renowned for her stylish red carpet looks, Zuri Hall is undoubtedly the missing synonym of the word ‘stunning’. At the ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ concert, she sported yet another soaked-in-red masterpiece — a latex off-shoulder jumpsuit! With an enviable cargo-style bottom and skin-tight fit, the curly-hair bombshell keeps her fashion game edgy and chic.

4. Adele’s Velvet Dress

(Image Source: Getty Images)

From vintage dresses to couture gowns, Adele, the English singer-songwriter, steals the spotlight in every way. At the 2023 Grammys Award, she turned heads around in a burgundy velvet Louis Vuitton dress. Accented with a ruffled and off-the-shoulder neckline, the dress is edgy and classy. This Valentine’s Day, get inspired by the diva and add some rare red hue to your closet.

5. Anne Hathaway’s Leather Dress

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway left everyone in awe with her stunning appearance at Versace’s show. Decked out in a just-made runway debut, the American actress flaunted her blazing red leather dress. Featuring off-the-shoulder straps, a corseted bodice, and a form-fitting midi skirt, the dress was accented with top folds across the waistline. Loved it? Replicate it for February's most anticipated day!

6. Emma Stone’s Luxe Red Gown

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Looking for something out of the box? Check out Emma Stone’s fresh look in a blazing-red strapless gown at the 82nd-annual Golden Globe Awards. Tailored by Louis Vuitton, the dress featured a sleek belted waist and an asymmetrical bow. Just like her on-screen performances, her dressing style is swoon-worthy. Take cues from the diva’s look and impress your beloved with your panache.

7. Meghan Markle’s Scarlet Dress

(Image Source: Getty Images)

At the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, Duchess of Sussex Meghan delivered a bold sartorial fashion statement. Crafted by Carolina Herrera, the scarlet dress with a fitted waist, subtle slit, and plunging neckline is just the perfect piece for a classy yet radiant touch. For an evening date, you can seamlessly accessorize the dress with a gold neck chain, bracelets, and rings, and add an oomph factor to your look.

8. Princess Diana’s Fit And Flare Dress

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Princess Diana introduced the world to styles that we call trends today. Our memories of her in red dresses are infinite, and her natural glamor and glistening smile are still fresh. One of her appearances that captures all hearts is her red Jacques Azagury dress, which she wore at the American Red Cross's fund-raising dinner on June 17, 1997. Needless to say, she was a fashion icon way ahead of her time. What’s the best part? Her legacy extends to date.

9. Taylor Swift

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Ranging from sparkly fringe dresses to pastel business suits, Taylor Swift has been swooning her Swifties through her enviable fashion statements. Just like her electrifying performances, her style is worth taking notes from. At the Eras Tour in Japan, she wore a sequin blazer and V-neck top paired with black bottoms. As glistening as her persona and as electrifying as her performances, the famous musician sets some major fashion goals.

This assemblage of your favorite Hollywood personalities proves that you can never go wrong with red. Whether it is a simple column dress, gown, or an over-the-top ensemble, you can slay in any hue of red gracefully. Without further ado, get ahead of time and zero down on the best celebrity-inspired red outfit for Valentine’s Day this year.

