Virat Kohli's ₹1050 Crore Empire: A Look at His Lavish Lifestyle And Career Milestones

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the most competent batsmen the Indian cricket team has ever seen. With rumors of him moving permanently to London with his family, Kohli has been the hot topic among cricket lovers for quite some time now. Virat, fondly known as King Kohli by his fans, captained the Indian cricket team in multiple Tests and ODIs, leading them to victory on numerous occasions.

Virat Kohli’s affluence comes from his successful career as a cricketer, various brand endorsements, and Instagram following. As of January 2025, the talented cricketer is one of the most followed Asians on Instagram, which has allowed him to charge a huge sum for each branded content. He has successfully established himself as a brand, sitting on an estimated ₹1050 Crore net worth.

Details About Virat Kohli's Affluent Lifestyle, Residences, Possessions, And More

Virat Kohli’s Luxurious Residences

In 2015, Kohli moved into a bungalow in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase 1. The 10,000 square feet house features a private swimming pool, huge bar, and sophisticatedly decorated living room and is reportedly worth around ₹80 Crore. One year later, Virat bought a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Worli. He reportedly plunked down ₹34 Crore for the 4-bedroom, sea-facing apartment on the 35th floor. The apartment is said to be spacious, spanning over 7,171 square feet of living area.

Apart from these, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma also bought a farmhouse in Alibaug for around ₹19.24 Crore. The house sits on 8 acres of land and has a private gym, meditation center, and spa.

Virat Kohli’s Car Collection

The star cricketer owns various high-priced vehicles. One of the most valued items in his possession is his Lamborghini Huracan, priced at ₹3.22 Crore. He is often seen taking joyrides in his Range Rover, priced at ₹2.11 Crore. Kohli also owns two Bentleys, one Bentley Flying Spur, valued at ₹3.8 Crore, and one Bentley Continental GT, which he bought back in 2018 for ₹4.4 Crore.

Virat also has the classic Porsche 911, worth ₹3.51 Crore. He is quite fond of sports cars for their elegant design and powerful build. He owns an Audi A8L QW12 Quattro, an Audi R8 V10, and an Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition.

Virat Kohli’s Numerous Brand Endorsements

Virat Kohli has bagged several brand deals over the years. Puma signed him as their brand ambassador back in 2017. He signed an eight-year contract with the brand for ₹110 Crore. Together, they launched One8, an athletic lifestyle brand. He is also the face of the well-known ethnic wear brand Manyavar since 2016. He signed a 3-year deal with Adidas in 2016. Audi India also signed him as their brand ambassador for an extended period till 2021.

Kohli has signed a contract with MRF and proudly sports their logo on his bat. Apart from these brands, he has also worked with American Tourister, Herbalife, Too Yumm, Luxor, Myntra, Reebok, Head & Shoulders, Toyota, MotoCop, Pepsi, and Vivo.

Virat Kohli’s Business Ventures

It’s no news that Virat refuses to compromise when it comes to fitness. With a mission to spread awareness about fitness, he established VAULT, a premium quality gym chain spread across various Indian cities. He also invested in Chisel Fitness in 2015 to help build gyms across cities in India. He also built Nueva, a fine dining restaurant in New Delhi, in 2017. He co-created Wrogn, a men’s casual wear brand.

The sportsman has also invested in Goa FC and companies like Sport Convo, Digit, Blue Tribe, etc.

Sneak Peek into Virat Kohli’s Personal Life

Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988 in Delhi. He comes from a Punjabi Hindu background. When he was only a kid, he showed a strong affection for cricket. His family played a big part in his success, as it was his father who saw his potential and enrolled him in a professional cricket academy.

Even after facing various setbacks, Kohli never lost his spirit. He served the Indian cricket team as a right-handed batsman and captained the team for various Test matches, ODIs, and the prestigious Asia Cup. He is a medium-pace bowler and holds the title of the highest IPL run-scorer and the fourth-highest in International Cricket.

Kohli tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, in December 2017. The couple share two kids. Addedly, Kohli stepped down from the T20I format after India’s T20 World Cup win in 2024.

Virat’s incredible career journey stands as a shining testament to his legacy as one of the greatest batsmen in history. Rising from humble beginnings, his unwavering resilience propelled him to extraordinary heights. His sportsmanship and adaptability inspire countless individuals striving to achieve greatness in sports. Despite his remarkable success, Virat remains grounded, always putting his family above everything else.

