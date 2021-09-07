10 Best sangeet songs for your best friend's wedding

Weddings are an extravagant affair filled with fun moments, laughter, dance and rituals. Any Indian wedding is incomplete without a special dance or a sangeet performance. Whether you are from the ‘ladkiwale’ or ‘ladkewale’, preparing a dance routine for your friend’s or cousin’s wedding is a mandatory ritual.

Sangeet is one of the most happening events of the wedding where each family member and friends alike prepare a dance routine to perform in front of the bride or groom. Sangeet is one of the major highlights of the pre-wedding function and you need some upbeat and peppy songs to rock the dance floor.

Here are some of the best Bollywood tracks to make your best friend’s wedding a filmy affair.

Cutiepie - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

From the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, this song is upbeat and makes you want to get up and dance. This song is apt for a sangeet function as the song’s cheerful video shows Anushka Sharma vibing and having fun at her own wedding.

Gulaabo - Shaandaar

A perfect song to make your sangeet night fun and groovy. You can get the whole gang on the dance floor with this song.

Gallan Goodiyan - Dil Dhadakne Do

Thing song is for bringing the whole family together and dancing on the floor. This song is here for a good time and good vibes.

Kala Chashma - Baar Baar Dekho

If you want to flaunt your moves and have fun, this is the perfect song to pick for a sangeet function. This song will have the crowd cheering for you and joining you on the dance floor in an instant.

Badri Ki Dulhania - Badrinath ki Dulhania

A perfect song for the groomsmen to get grooving and warm up the crowd, it is an upbeat song that is apt for a sangeet night!

Navrai Majhi - English Vinglish

A slow and upbeat song, if you want to go for a more traditional sangeet affair, this song is a perfect choice. It can be performed by the mother of the bride as it depicts her feelings towards the bride to be.

London Thumakda - Queen

A highly energetic and upbeat song, this song is a personal favourite among all and will definitely get everyone grooving and dancing. It is a happy song to celebrate the occasion and get everyone together before the wedding.

Nachde Ne Saare - Baar Baar Dekho

A song that is certainly here to make everyone dance and shake a leg, this is a perfect choice for a sangeet function. Even the bride can join you and celebrate with you.

Dilliwali Girlfriend - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

From the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, this song is going to make everyone shake a leg on the dance floor for sure.

Say Na Say Na - Bluffmaster

A must-have on your sangeet playlist, this one’s for the bride and her best friends. This song is the perfect choice for a sangeet function.

