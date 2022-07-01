10 Crazy ways to get out of an arranged marriage situation

India and arranged marriages have an endless affair! The saga has continued for ages and will linger as long as we live. The arranged marriage usually carries the connotation of happy big fat marriage in which the elderly proudly make two complete strangers meet so that they can legally commit to each other, and live happily ever after. For a lot of people, the concept of getting hitched to an unknown person seems perfect and anyone who put questions or takes opposite steps is considered uncultured.

Do you despise the awful idea of stranger-meets-stranger? Even after giving it many tries, you can’t seem your head around the idea of sharing your room and life with a stranger? Do you stuck in a situation where a crowd of spiteful aunties can't stop talking about your marriage and show you the pictures of random boys? If you are terrorised by the idea of getting wedged in an awkward situation of meeting an unknown guy for marriage and are just not ready for this big step yet, here we jot down 10 bizarre and crazy ways to escape this thorny situation. While there’s not a lot we can do to stop this peculiar arrange marriage tradition, we can definitely turn the situation upside down so that the opposite party says no to tying the knot itself.

Supposing that you are soon going to meet a cluster of unknown 'rishta' party people who are going to check you out on weird aspects, here is a list of super crazy steps you can take to elude any visions. Come on now, follow our lead and we assure you will definitely evade the probation of that chaotic marriage stuff and definitely get an extension to your awe-inspiring singleness.

1. Serve the snacks and start munching upon them shamelessly. Eat half of it yourself like you do when nobody is watching you.

2. Don’t forget to tell them that you don’t like kids or have an aversion to pregnancy.

3. Bring disgusting, foul-tasting cups of tea to the table and say that it is made by you.

4. Map the outline of your previous relationship in front of the boy and tell him a funny story about your ex-boyfriend. Your life saviour is saying “you're still good friends with your ex.”

5. Bring the crazy image of yours in front of his mom and say that you don’t believe in god. You don’t even go to temples or do pooja-like kinds of stuff in your own home.

6. When you are talking with the guy, freak him out by saying that you have never been in a serious commitment and recently broke up with 2 men because are not very good in bed.

7. Communicate by sending only emojis or hours late replies whenever he pings you.

8. Tell his mom that you often spend the weekends or most nights clubbing or staying out at your friend’s house.

9. Tell his mom or grandmother how you often end up drinking and forget things afterwards.

10. Initiate the conversation by speaking of all your bad habits like getting up late, breakfast in bed, shouting at small things, etc.

