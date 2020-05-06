10 Essential beauty tips for all the brides to be

Here are some easy yet effective beauty tips that every bride-to-be should follow to look ravishing on her wedding.

Now that you’re done with all the planning, it is time to get into the nitty-gritty of looking the best version of yourself. In the midst of all the organising and planning, brides often forget to take care of themselves, which by the way is the most important thing a bride should be focusing on. After all, there is only so much that makeup will do. Listen up the brides-to-be, it is time to focus on yourself.

We are talking about upgrading your beauty regimen to make you look fantastic on your big day. Regardless of how much effort you put on the planning, it is YOU who is going to be the centre of attention on your wedding. All eyes will turn to you when you enter, so a little self-care and de-stressing is important. And indulging in some self-care is always a good idea because who doesn’t want to look their best on their wedding day?

Here are some super easy beauty tips for every bride to follow before her wedding.

Clean, tone and moisturise

To keep your skin glowing and youthful, follow the CTM rule: cleansing, toning and moisturising. It will open up the pores and let your skin breathe. It will also moisturise the skin and keep the skin soft and supple. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen after this.

Exfoliate

Want to get rid of dead skin cells and blackheads? Exfoliation is the best way to do that. Try a natural or mild scrub. Using a harsh scrub can cause inflammation.

Facial Spa

For healthy skin and shiny looking hair, start getting facial treatments and hair spa. You can also try some home-made masks if you’d like.

Treatments

Start getting clinical or homemade treatments for dark spots, skin burns, pigmentations and patchy skin at least 6 months before the wedding day. Last-minute things don't work out well especially when it’s a wedding.

Keep the hand and feet moisturised

Manicure and pedicure must be on your list, of course, but do not forget to keep your hands and feet moisturised by massaging olive oil to get rid of the dry skin. Moisturise them every night before going to sleep. Use a pumice stone on your feet during bathing to get rid of the patchy and dry skin.

Hair Removal

Keep your hair removal game in check. Last-minute hair removals can give you small cuts or rashes. We don’t want that, do we? Regardless of what procedure you go for, you have to schedule it before your wedding, not at the last minute.

Exercise

Do not go on a crash diet or do strenuous gym sessions right before the wedding. Instead, consult a dietician or a professional trainer to give you proper guidance on how you can lose or maintain a healthy diet. Eating an unhealthy diet can take a toll on your health in the long run.

Meditate

Brides tend to get stressed and worn out before the wedding. Meditation can help release some of that stress and tension. It will also freshen up your mind and help you fill it with positive thoughts. This is something you should make a part of your life in general, not just before the wedding.

Healthy Diet

Something you should never compromise with is a healthy diet. Drinking lots of water to detoxify your body and eating a balanced diet are very important for the bride. Include a lot of veggies that provide you with enough nutrients. Also, avoid binging on unhealthy snacks too much.

Sleep

Another very important thing is to get enough sleep to get you through your wedding day. Get at least 8-10 hours of sleep every day. No sleep + unhealthy diet = dark circles.

Following these simple yet effective tips will definitely make you feel beautiful inside and out. And the most important thing is to stay happy.

ALSO READ: 5 Natural face masks for every skin type that every bride to be should try

ALSO READ: 9 things to ask the vendors during the Coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×