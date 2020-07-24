10 Tips all mothers of new brides should follow on their daughter's wedding day

After the bride, her mother is one of the most important persons at a wedding. People will notice her the most after the bride and groom. So, they should also make their presence striking at the occasion.

But often, bride’s mother doesn’t focus on herself while guiding their daughter. But they need to be guided also to be ready for the big day. So, here are certain tips every bride’s mother should follow.

Tips for the mothers of new brides:

1- Firstly, don’t get nervous. Do not get paranoid as there are huge responsibilities on this day. You have to calm down.

2- Take professional help to get your hair and makeup done. You should not think that nobody will see you just because you are an older person. People will come to meet you. So, be prim and proper.

3- Consider your age before selecting the outfit for the wedding. Let your daughter help you to pick up the right one. Choose something that makes you feel comfortable and confident.

4- Guide and help your daughter to make decisions. But don’t pressurise her to do things as per your preferences.

5- You need to welcome and communicate with the guests as you are the host. So, you can practice it beforehand if you feel shy to initiate conversations.

6- Don’t try to experiment with makeup. This is a big day so experiments may sometimes go wrong. Listen to your makeup artist.

7- It’s better to tell your makeup artist to keep the makeup minimal and light. Natural makeup will suit your age the best.

8- Pick accessories that are easy to carry in hand like a clutch. It should be handy.

9- Start to take care of your skin and hair three months before the wedding.

10- Prep your skin right before the wedding. You can simply apply a sheet mask to freshen up the skin.

