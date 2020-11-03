10 Tips to remember if you are planning to do your own bridal makeup for the wedding

Bridal makeup is a crucial part of the wedding and has to be perfect. So, if you are thinking to do your own bridal makeup for the D-Day, then make sure to keep a check of these pointers.

Are you planning to do your own makeup for your wedding? If that's the case, then it is a great idea but make sure you are efficient enough to do it like a pro. This is one of the most important days of your life and you don’t want to ruin it by messing it up.

Plan it accordingly so that you have enough time in your hand. Get all necessary makeup products for the D-Day makeup. But before that, have a look at these things that you should keep in mind.

Remember the tips for doing your own makeup for the wedding:

Practice a lot

Practice makes a man perfect and the same goes for doing your own bridal makeup. You have to practice a lot to make your hands get with the techniques right so that the makeup will look flawless. Keep practising at least for 4 to 5 months before your wedding.

Products

Research on products that are essential for the makeup and their brands to purchase the best ones.

Facial

Try to get at least 3 to 4 facials before your wedding as it will illuminate your complexion. Do it once or twice in a month.

Skincare products

Along with your makeup products, make sure you have all your necessary skincare products to pamper your skin. You have to moisturise your skin properly before the makeup and keep it healthy during your D-Day.

Comfort zone

For doing your own bridal makeup, you need to calm and sit in a serene environment to do it properly. So, choose a room where you can be alone because you need a lot of concentration for the makeup.

Primer and eye primer

You have to use a decent primer before applying foundation on your face. But don’t forget to use an eye-primer too for setting the eyeshadow well on your eye lids.

Avoid makeup products with SPF

Makeup products with SPF are good for normal usage, but not for a wedding. SPF formulas have zinc and titanium oxides that leave a white cast on your face in the flash photography. So, avoid them.

Avoid white finishing powder

When photo flash hits, the white powder on your face makes it look whiter and gives an artificial look.

Creamy concealer

Always opt for a creamy concealer for your own bridal makeup and make sure you first apply foundation and then dab concealer on the dark patches. No sparkly products Like white powders and SPF products, avoid all kinds of sparkly products like eyeshadow. Instead, opt for neutral, subtle tones like matte eyeshadow. Also Read: Easy DIY face masks for winter brides to keep their skin healthy and moisturised

