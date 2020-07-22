10 Unique ideas to celebrate your wedding anniversary in quarantine

If you are thinking to celebrate your wedding anniversary in this quarantine, then being creative is the best option. You can do many things with your creativity to make your special one feel loved. Check out the ideas below.

Are you planning to celebrate your wedding anniversary in quarantine? Well, going out is absolutely not possible. All kinds of celebrations have to take place indoors only. But that’s not a bad idea. You can do multiple things to make this day memorable.

And it doesn’t only include having a grand dinner together. Several other unique ideas can be included in this celebration. Do you want to know? Then check out these unique ideas to celebrate your wedding anniversary in quarantine.

Wedding anniversary celebration in quarantine:

1- First, decorate your bedroom. Take candles, some flowers and other decorative things to adorn the entire bedroom to create memories.

2- Writing a letter has now become a cliché in the world of e-mails and WhatsApp. So, opt for the odd one. Write a letter to each other expressing your emotions and feelings that have been untold for many years.

3- You can also make a video with all your photos and send it to your wife on the day to make her feel special.

4- Plan a grand dinner or lunch together with all favourite dishes of each other.

5- Keeping the previous plan in mind, you can also cook together all the meals. It will be fun.

6- If you can arrange for gifts online then it’s fine. But if it’s not possible, then bring all the old gifts that you guys have gifted to each other. And share memories associated with each gift. This would be a vulnerable moment.

7- Anniversary celebration can be fun as well. So, play some games with each other like truth and dare, never have I ever, etc.

8- Without cocktails, celebrations cannot be completed. So, make your cocktails together and then enjoy them.

9- If you have a garden, then pluck flowers from it and create the bouquet for your special one on this day write a short note.

10- There are many karaoke apps. So, dedicate and sing a song for your partner.

