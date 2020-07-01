10 Wedding hacks every bride and groom should know about

There are endless things to take care of at a wedding. Be it decoration or bridal outfit and makeup or deciding the menu for the guests, the list is literally endless. And that’s why people get tensed a lot days before the big event. Everything needs to be perfect on that day as families put all their efforts into it. But what if you face a tiny mess on that day for some reason?

For everything, people need quick and easy hacks that will save them from every clumsy situation on our wedding day. So, here are some simple wedding hacks every bride or groom should know about.

Simple hacks to avoid any mess in your wedding:

1- Got acne on your face on the big day? Rub ice on the pimple for 5 to 10 minutes. The swelling will get reduced. You can also rub the ice all over your face to get an instant glow on the skin.

2- Keep a tiny tissue to yourself to get rid of shiny spots or sweat.

3- If you have dropped food or drinks on your wedding outfit, then just ask someone to put a pinch of table salt on it; the stain will lighten up.

4- You want your perfume to stay for a longer period of time? First, rub Vaseline on each pulse points where you will put the perfume. The perfume will stick to the jelly to linger for a long time.

5- Don’t forget to put some used tea bags in the fridge to depuff your eyes to hide your sleeplessness. Your eyes will look fresh all day of the wedding function.

6- Wedding shoes are mostly new, so rub the bottom part of the shoes with sandpaper.

7- If it feels painful for you to wear heavy earrings, then you can ask your jeweller to provide a support chain over the ear to make it less painful.

8- Stay away from all kinds of dairy products if you are lactose-intolerant because they may increase inflammation.

9- Keep one or two baby wipes in your hand to get rid of stain or sweat quickly.

10- Getting heartburn or indigestion issues on your D-Day? Drink some mint tea to keep yourself calm.