3 Appealing takeaways from Farhan Akhtar’s and Shibani Dandekar’s Boho wedding decor

After years of dating, actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar surprised their fans with the announcement of their wedding! The couple married looking absolutely stunning amidst beautiful décor and the presence of several family members and friends in an intimate ceremony. The couple chose a traditional Boho Christian wedding décor ceremony to formalise their relationship.

Inspired by nature and the bohemian romantic free spirit, boho-chic wedding decor is most brides’ favorite wedding theme. Soft and romantic with a poetic vibe and just slightly opulent, the bohemian wedding decor staples include earthy tones, natural elements, and airy materials inspired by nature and the outdoors.

If you are also a free-spirited bride looking for bohemian yet classy wedding decor ideas, then scroll down for 3 takeaways from the lovely couple’s beautiful wedding ceremony.

1. Match the altar to the scenery

The expansive and scenic landscape of Farhan and Shibani's venue proved to be the perfect backdrop to their bohemian wedding at this outdoor ceremony. While finalising the details of the boho setup, make use of the natural features of the ceremony site. The lush greenery and bare wood textures blend in perfectly with the breathtaking view.

2. Carry an organic bouquet

When it comes to wedding florals, few things are as iconic as the bridal bouquet. Unique colour palettes are being used by an increasing number of bohemian brides in their bouquets. Florals are arranged more naturally for an earthy aesthetic in this style, but the unexpected pops of deep, brooding colours and dusty hues are the real show stoppers here.

3. Custom wood walkway

Your grand entrance down the aisle is one of the most special and most photographed moments during your wedding ceremony. Since they had such a statement-making circle-shaped altar, this couple kept their aisle simple by getting a wood walkway. Not only this, they even decorated the wedding ceremony arch with a small hanging chandelier which had its own undeniable charm.

This glam combination of everything will definitely create an intimate and boho-chic feeling, no matter the size of your guest list.

