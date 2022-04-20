3 Beautiful décor takeaways from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s intimate wedding ceremony

The much-awaited Bollywood celebrity wedding of the year has taken place, and we can't get enough of the bride and groom – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi bridal sari, which was decorated in ivory with gold accents, caught everyone's attention. The couple has stunned the internet with breathtaking pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. Their wedding took place Ranbir Kapoor’s residence, Vastu in Mumbai. Pastel-themed wedding decorations have become the latest craze in Indian wedding scenes, and the couple chose them for all the right reasons! These delicate and beautiful colours worked well together to create an elegant and harmonious aesthetic for their wedding.

Here are three décor takeaways from Ranbir and Alia's lavish wedding celebration that made their D-Day seem spectacular.

1. Dreamy floral décor

Flowers have always held a special position in wedding decor, no matter the theme, while boosting the attractiveness of any room they are put in, and suspended floral arrangements are the current trend that has recently impressed everyone! From cascading strings of traditional rajnigandha to exotic arrangements of tropical flowers and greenery to magnificent compositions, it left everyone awestruck at the power coupe's wedding which was a work of art.

2. Nature-themed touches

A nature wedding theme is lovely and romantic, and it can also be eco-friendly if done correctly; consider homegrown and local flowers, recycled décor, and other eco-friendly wedding ideas. The colour earth tone is very important in Indian weddings since it represents new beginnings, prosperity, and harmony. From Alia Bhatt decked out in a neutral bridal lehenga with essential emerald light-green coloured dainty jewellery, to Ranbir Kapoor going all out with white-hued wedding outfits the colour did scream loud at their wedding.

3. Neutral colours on display

Contrary to common belief, a neutral wedding colour plan does not limit you to a limited palette of colours and colour combinations. If tans, creams, and hints of grey are too basic for you, incorporate subdued pastels, such as an airy blush and light peach, as seen in the Ranbir-Alia wedding, or go the opposite direction and incorporate gleaming champagne just like the adorable couple did or just add gold for a more glamorous feel and a sparkling finishing touch.

So, if you haven't decided on a gorgeous pastel-hued decor for your wedding yet, you should definitely have a look at these sparkling decor ideas inspired by the Bollywood couple.

