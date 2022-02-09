3 Charming takeaways from Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's lovely wedding décor

The charm of the seaside setting extends beyond its wide porches, soaring rooflines and white picket fences. The seaside is a place of emotion and happiness for people of all ages. A wedding setting in seaside elevates an event from ordinary to extraordinary. And this is what we witnessed at Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's intimate fairy-tale wedding celebration that took place at dusk against the sea. The couple’s smile and glow in the wedding ceremony photos say it all.

Here we bring you 3 décor takeaways from the wedding couple’s perfect dreamy affair.

1. Seaside setting

With the ocean in the background, the sunlight reflecting off the ocean waves, and the delightful sea breeze, you and your partner will be in a romantic setting that will kickstart your life of happiness together. While a sea side wedding provides plenty of natural scenery and decor, there are still a plethora of fun things you can do to enhance your location. Whether it's wedding photo ideas or stunning table settings, a sea-side wedding allows you to let your imagination run wild with everything from colours to cakes!

2. Pink and white floral décor

The combination of pure white and blush pink goes best for the theme of your choice and this is what we saw at the power couple’s wedding venue décor. The blush pink colour is a symbol of love and white symbolises innocence. Another important aspect of white is that it makes spaces appear larger and more abundant. A touch of blush pink acts as a finishing touch, completing the decor.

3. All floral mandap

We have a soft spot for "all floral mandaps" among all the mandap decorations we've seen, whether they're larger-than-life or minimalist. Mandaps that are lavishly or sparingly decorated with a plethora of blooms in various hues are not only a sight to behold, but also rejuvenate our senses. The couple’s floral mandap design for their grand wedding featured a hanging flower garland ceiling and was lavishly laden with a plethora of blooms. This décor style sure will give a couple an unforgettable experience.

Hope we have enlightened you with some fantastic decor inspo for you to make your wedding a perfect affair!

Also Read: 4 Trending South Indian wedding decor ideas