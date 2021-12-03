3 Chic ways to add vibrance to your Haldi and Mehendi functions

Your wedding day offers you the chance to fill your life with an abundance of colors. So today, we extend this sentiment to the décor at your pre-wedding ceremonies. You are probably considering opting for pastel hued décor for your wedding day. However, the pre-wedding functions are joyous events filled with fun and laughter where you can go wild with quirky themes. Be it the haldi ceremony or your Mehendi, you can use some of these nifty ideas to add color and vibrance to your event.

A colorful backdrop to the stage

Let’s face it- the bride and groom are sure to take lots of pictures on stage. So it is critical that special attention be paid to the backdrop of the stage. If you would like colors that pop, then introduce vibrance as a theme and choose shades of green, blue, and pink for the Mehendi ceremony. However, for your haldi, you can bedeck the stage with streamers, confetti, paper fans in pretty hues, and even lots of fresh blooms that emanate a sweet fragrance.

Wacky props at the entrance

Right from the time your guests enter the venue, they must be charmed by the warm colors of the themed entrance. You can opt for a photo booth at the entrance where they can take selfies against pretty props. If you’re going for desi décor then a merrily painted bicycle festooned with flowers and ribbons could be apt. You can also have a quirky autorickshaw installed at the venue and dressed with marigolds.

A stunning floral wreath at your venue

Large floral wreaths offer you the perfect opportunity to add in quirky colors. You may opt for natural roses and orchids or even artificial flowers in a myriad of hues. These look even more spectacular at an outdoor event, be it your mehendi or your haldi ceremony.

Gone are the days when the mehendi function had a staid green theme and the Haldi one had yellow décor. Today, you can introduce mesmerising hues at your pre-wedding functions to make them even more memorable.

