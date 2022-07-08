3 Delightful takeaways from Payal Rohatgi’s magical mehendi ceremony

The mehendi ceremony kicks off the festivities in an Indian wedding apart from holding an important cultural significance. After being in a relationship for almost 12 years, Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Sangram Singh. She started the pre-wedding festivities with a mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, July 6, at her home. Images of the event have since surfaced online, and her followers are swooning over them. The actress appeared to be a beautiful bride at the event while wearing a pink attire and applying mehndi to her hands and feet. Mehendi is regarded as a "shagun" since it symbolizes the marriage bond. The dark henna on Payal’s hands is indeed a representation of the couple's and their families' love and affection for one another.

Here, we bring you 3 decor takeaways from the actor’s beautiful Mehendi ceremony.

1. An intimate affair

Payal decided to hold a small ceremony at her home in Mumbai to celebrate her long-awaited mehndi ceremony while adhering to all the customs. A more intimate, quieter, and distraction-free day results from a smaller guest list. The actress undoubtedly chooses the sort of ceremony so she could engage with each of her guests individually and involve them more in the wedding festivities. This is evident from the social media videos the actress posted of herself with her family and guests.

2. Marigold blossom for the décor

In Indian weddings, this lovely flower has been utilised for ages. The marigold is one of the most gorgeous flowers to work with. This stunning bright orange and yellow flower can be utilised to build your mehendi setup as shown in Payal's photos, either as individual stalks or in chains called "ladis." The flower was utilised for the actor's ceremony making it the ideal choice for the morning setting as the natural light did total justice to the lovely flower's brilliant tones.

3. Neon sign to brighten up the festivity

Any wedding event would benefit from the pzazz that neon lights bring! The possibilities are unlimited, ranging from witty one-liners, artwork, and even personalised messages to hashtags, and initials. The actress also selected a brilliant neon sign that suited the ceremony's decor for her private ceremony. By embracing the trendy aspect, this ceremony backdrop proved to be a guaranteed way to make her mehendi stand out.

We hope that you will be inspired by this island of fun from the actor's mehendi ceremony to make many more memories at your wedding festivity.

