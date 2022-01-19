3 Eco-friendly decor ideas for your intimate wedding

Décor sets the atmosphere of a wedding. It is not just about a thoughtful colour scheme and carefully arranged flowers; it creates and sets the stage for any event. But the present scenario demands an intimate wedding with a sustainable thought. It is a bit tricky and requires us to think out of the box to not even compromise on the grandeur and even plan an elegant setup with zero-waste. But no worries! We have got you covered.

Here are some of the most creative eco-friendly intimate wedding ideas which will leave the guests in awe.

1. Choose local flowers for décor

Floral decor for intimate wedding ceremonies is mostly minimal, with a rustic theme that is swoon-worthy. You can ditch the vendor of another city who will get you kilos of a certain flower and hire a local florist. Using local and seasonal blooms and foliage around the time that you are getting married is totally doable. Growing flowers naturally uses a lot less energy, water, and chemicals than ‘forcing’ them to grow out of season.

2. Plan a day wedding

Since night events require extensive use of electricity, lights, and generators, opt for a day wedding to go eco-friendly. It is the best option to save both energy and cost at a wedding. In the case of a day wedding and probably an outdoor lawn, the setup would be naturally lit. Furthermore, if you plan to get married during the winter season, that will be a cherry on top, because this will again help you save lots in terms of energy and money.

3. Choose reusable décor elements

Sustainability and reusability are the keys to an earth-friendly wedding. One should focus on incorporating natural elements in your wedding décor. You can make use of potted plants as table centrepieces and use them as wedding favours for the guests. One can even choose reusable signage options instead of printed signs like a handwritten chalkboard which can be rubbed and customized again.

By adopting these eco-friendly ideas, you’ll not only be embracing sustainable practices but also will be supporting local and small businesses.

