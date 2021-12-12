3 Elements from Vicky and Katrina's dhamakedar Mehendi you must have in your ceremony

Ever since the news of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding surfaced, people have been eagerly awaiting pictures of their pre-wedding festivities. The duo did not disappoint, for after sharing pictures from their dreamy phere, the two shared snapshots from their Haldi ceremony yesterday. The actors had a stunning Mehendi ceremony as well at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. And it looks the like couple’s Mehendi ceremony was full of fun and frolic, as they shared a glimpse from their event. Take a look at three elements from Vicky and Katrina’s Mehendi function that you must have in your own ceremony someday.

Planning an outdoor ceremony

Vicky and Katrina sure had a gala time dancing the night away in the grounds of the fort in Rajasthan where they hosted their Mehendi ceremony. So, if you plan to have fairy lights strung across beautiful trees in a courtyard of your venue, then planning an outdoor event is the perfect way to go. They also opted for classic decor with fresh marigold flowers woven onto strings and suspended from the ceiling. You can also opt for roomy tents or cabanas that are replete with cosy seating options for your guests. Include adorable throw pillows in vibrant hues to add a pop of colour to your venue.

Serenade your fiancé

Gone are the days when couples had a separate Mehendi ceremonies in their respective homes. Many now opt to celebrate together and that’s precisely what Vicky and Katrina did. They were joined by friends and family from both sides. It was amid this gathering of loved ones that Vicky got down on his knees and serenaded Katrina with a song as her offered her flowers. Thoughtfully picking out music that your partner will love and then serenading them during your ceremony is a great way to make your pre-wedding festivities even more special.

Shake a leg with your in-laws

Bonding with your in-laws is an important part of getting to know your boyfriend’s parents. And it looks like Katrina understood the assignment for here she is grooving to a peppy song with her father-in-law. Vicky’s dad appears to be overcome with joy as he dancing along with his daughter-in-law.

We hope you pick out decor styles and themes you love from this duo’s gorgeous Mehendi ceremony while planning your own wedding!

