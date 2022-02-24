3 Facts that suggest arranged marriages work better than love marriage

If you have been a fan of meeting someone by yourself or hoping that you will be hit by cupid’s arrow, then we you probably aren’t a fan of an arranged marriage tradition. But we have some interesting information for you. It appears arranged marriages in many cases are posed to function more smoothly than a love match. If you are apprehensive to believe this, then take a look at three facts that suggest arranged marriages work better than love marriages.

Couples are keen on compromise

In love marriages, the man and woman expect a level of understanding and comfort with the other. So, they are less willing to compromise or adjust in a new setting as they presume, they have already done the legwork to get to know each other. However, moving in with someone is a whole new ball game as you adjust with their family. Hence, in an arranged marriage, as the bride and groom don’t know each other well, they are more open to compromise for the sake of the other and this helps them have a smoother first year as newlyweds.

Both families work to bring the couple together

Many times, when the couple proposes a love match, there is opposition from one or both their families. However, the opposite is true in the case of most arranged marriages. This is a scenario where the couple will be set up by their parents. Hence, both family members would be working to bring the couple together rather than pull them apart to break the alliance. You can look forward to romantic dates on your terrace set up by your cousins, parents coaxing you to take each other out for a movie, etc.

Fights are less intense

When a man and woman have an argument in arranged marriages, they seek to resolve the matter before their families find out. Many times, the fear of their family stepping in to interfere or resolve their spat compels the duo to find a mutual resolution. This ensures fights are less verbose and more swiftly resolved.

Would you agree with these elements? What sort of a match would you prefer the most? Tell us.

