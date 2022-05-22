3 Fascinating takeaways from Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani's wedding décor

Kanika Kapoor, a renowned singer, recently got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Hathiramani in London. With a big romantic caption, the actress posted a galore of pictures of her D-day on Instagram. Right from the pretty pink embellished lehenga to the similar colour sherwani, it seems like the bride and groom decided to keep their wedding theme in the shades of pink. The married couple were looking absolutely stunning amidst magnificent décor and tied the knot in the presence of limited family members and friends.

Inspired by neutral tones, their wedding décor is all about a wide variety of classic graceful blossoms. By accompanying the natural hues in their venue that merge well with the colours of their attires, the couple tried to affix a dreamy romantic look to their D-day décor.

If you are someone who does not think ‘how much pink is too much’ and would like to keep the elements of your wedding decor all pixie, just like you picture it in your fantasy, then scroll down for 3 takeaways from the décor of this lovely couple’s wedding ceremony.

1. A foliage backdrop with dainty blooms

When it comes to wedding decor, floral touch is something considered sacred in Indian tradition. Flowers are not only a striking add up to the décor but also are a symbol of strength, purity, and generosity. When blended with the green foliage, it provides a perfect escape for your dreamy ‘I do.’ The dark textured green patches are getting huge momentum in weddings of late because it goes well with trending neutral hues of dainty blooms. While selecting the colour, make sure to go with more natural and earthy tones or you can also mix-match two tones by taking inspiration from Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani’s wedding décor.

2. The traditional grandiose aisle walk

Since the walk through the aisle is one of the most special moments of a wedding ceremony, you can keep it classically traditional with that ‘heavy chunni’ that perfectly goes with the colours of your attires just like Kanika Kapoor. While the whole venue was spotted pretty decked up with the beautiful decoration, the actress chooses to keep the aisle walk traditional yet simple. If you are planning your nuptials on a royal destination like Lucknow then you can also go with a royal entry on an elephant whereas if your wedding destination is very fancy like London then you can adorn your aisle with classic yellow bulbs or you can approach the venue in a vintage car while the fireworks approach the sky.

3. That pretty-in-pink entrance

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani’s opted for big trees of pink blooms right in front of the entrance walkway to keep the entry adorn with gracefulness. The entrance walkway is the very first thing that falls in front of your guest’s eyes. Therefore, bejewelling it rightly with the rest of the theme is equally vital. The pink entrance looks completely exquisite as the shades of pink merge flawlessly with each and every element in the frame. The overall view looks so royal yet natural.

Try these wedding décor ideas to create an intimate, chic and pretty feeling. If you are a big fan of pink tones, then natural and nude tones are just perfect for a sweet summer-spring wedding. You can also thoughtfully mix-match more things to spice up the décor.

