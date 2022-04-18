3 Fascinating takeaways to take from Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's haldi ceremony

Bathed in Haldi and floral beauty, Actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur recently got hitched in a traditional ceremony. By now, you must have seen their fun-filled, yellow glazed happy pictures that definitely stole your heart and stirred you to have such a beautiful haldi ceremony of your own. The couple’s haldi ceremony was all about big smiles and laughter and the pictures further suggest that they had a blast at their pre-wedding ceremony.

With a glimpse of their pictures, it seems like the couple choose a pastel floral touch as the theme of their haldi décor. With the unique combination of floral and round brown-tinted frame around it- their décor looks extremely pretty and speaks the volume of their happiness.

If you, too, are looking for ways to make your Haldi ceremony as exciting and stunning as Vikrant-Sheetal’s, then here are 3 takeaways for you:

1. Lush greenery with a pastel floral touch

Flowers go well with almost anything and everything and enhance the appearance like nothing else and that is why this couple choose beautiful pastel coloured flowers as their theme and paired it with lush greenery all around. To augment the whole decoration, their décor has small flower vases with golden and white hues that are placed on the sides of the couch. If you wish to affix a floral beauty to your haldi ceremony, make sure to go with the pastel colours as these shades are in trend these days. You can also choose a natural green backdrop just like this couple to define the magnificence.

2. Floral bath and candids

Not only did the couple choose flowers for their décor, but they themselves drowned in the beauty of floras! A flower bath after the application of haldi is the perfect way to spend a magical time with your to-be-husband and it even adds up to your candids, making your day more romantic and dreamy. You can choose the matching flowers from the rest of the décor or one can never go wrong with rose petals.

3. Big floral ring bracelet/ accessories matching with the decor

You can also choose your accessories that complement well with the décor of the venue just like Vikrant and Sheetal. The hues of Vikrant's attires were similar to the white shades of flowers they choose for their haldi decor, similarly, Sheetal choose a big floral ring bracelet that has both the pastel colours of their décor. You can opt for this smart trick to make the whole décor toned and catchy.

Since people are going more towards the trend of simple intimate ceremonies, you can also abide by this style. But you can always get creative with your décor to make your moments even more special and that too with impressive photographs.

