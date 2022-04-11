3 Glorious takeaways from Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma's wedding décor

3 months back on 1st January 2022, actor Mohit Raina left everyone surprised by posting his wedding pictures with Aditi Sharma. With his wedding pictures, the actor also shared a cute caption in the name of love. The married couple were looking absolutely stunning amidst beautiful décor and they tied the knot in the presence of limited family members and friends and titled it an intimate ceremony. Though the couple did not share a lot of pictures on online portals, we can still see their splendid wedding décor.

Inspired by a fairy tale look, their wedding décor is all about a wide variety of classic floral touches. With the blend of both light and dark-toned hues that merge well with the colours of their attires, the couple tried to affix a dreamy romantic look to their D-day décor.

If you are someone who would like to keep their wedding decor fascinating and all-things fairy, just like you picture it in your fantasy, then scroll down for 3 takeaways from the décor of this lovely couple’s wedding ceremony.

1. Floral touch for that fairytale look

When it comes to wedding décor, floral touch is something considered sacred in Indian tradition. Flowers are not only a striking add up to the décor but are also a symbol of strength, purity, and generosity. While selecting the colour, make sure to go with more natural and earthy tones or you can also mix-match two tones by taking inspiration from Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma’s wedding décor.

2. White marble touch for the added elegance

Mohit Raina and Aditi opted for white and black marble floor on certain parts of their wedding to keep the décor elegant and graceful. This glam combination blended well with their multi-coloured outfit and the texture of the floor merged flawlessly with the breathtaking view. The overall view looks so royal yet natural.

3. Classic grandiose entrance

Since the entrance is one of the most special and most photographed moments of a wedding ceremony, you can keep it classic with that ‘phoolon ki chadar’ made with your favourite flowers just like this couple. You can also go with a grand entry on an elephant or even come in a vintage car while the fireworks approach the sky.

Try these combinations in your wedding décor to create an intimate and chic feeling. You can also thoughtfully mix-match more things to spice up your overall décor.

