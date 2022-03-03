3 Gorgeous takeaways from Farhan Akhtar’s and Shibani Dandekar’s Boho Mehendi Ceremony

Ever since Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have tied the knot, they have been sharing gorgeous pictures from their Mehendi ceremony while giving out major ‘boho vibes.’ The pre-wedding festivity was a gala affair for all, from the classic decorations to the outfits worn by all. There's so much you can do with a boho theme, from teepee tents and sit-down arrangements to macrame hangings and rugged throws!

Here, we suggest you 3 stunning takeaways from the power couple’s Boho style-themed Mehendi ceremony.

1. Cane seating arrangement for the win

For couples who want something quirky and comfy, these super cute floor mattresses with the perfect cane seating furniture with colourful cushioning made an impactful seating arrangement for the guests to enjoy comfortably. A number of colorful rugs around the venue created a more laid-back vibe. It is indeed a perfect OTT element that is worth fawning over that will make your background for images look drop-dead gorgeous.

2. Jazz up a cosy corner with the classic marigold flowers

Decoration with gota, pompoms, marigolds and colourful cushions forms a perfect background for Mehendi ceremony in the open terrace space. They even made use of numerous streamers of bright yellow marigolds to create a floral curtain on the venue wall. One can even use genda phool to make interesting centrepieces for the decor.

3. LED signs décor

Ditching the old-school bulb lights, the couple opted for the modern and trendy Instagram generation LED signs décor. While you can illuminate your event with anything from romantic candles to modern bulbs, string lights and LED lights are two of the most popular wedding lighting options. This couple adores this look for its whimsical, fairy-tale vibes Mehendi ceremony and you most likely will as well!

A Bohemian Wedding is reminiscent of the pages of a mythical woodland enchanted book. Boho Chic Weddings have a soft and romantic vibe that is earthy and inspired by nature and the great outdoors. These are definitely some of our favourite wedding ideas from the couple’s ceremony, and we hope you enjoy them as much as we do!

