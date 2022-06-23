3 Henna substitutes to upgrade your Mehendi function to the next level

The Mehendi ceremony is something almost all brides and her bridesmaids look keenly forward to! With green and yellow floral jewellery, multiple dance performances, and beautiful designs of mehendi followed by a cosy dinner, what is there not to feel excited about? As per the Indian wedding tradition, Mehendi is associated with a positive spirit and good luck and the bridal look remains incomplete without the art of pretty Mehendi designs on the palms and feet. Ditching the traditional henna and opting for some OTT iteration will make your mehendi ceremony trendy, and elegant while enhancing your overall bridal look. If you are ready to experiment with your mehendi designs, then here are 3 perfect alternates you can choose from to make youself stand out as a bride.

1. Glitter mehendi

Don’t limit that sparkling touch to your bridal lehenga and jewellery! You can now inject the touches of glitter and convert your traditional henna into a pretty unusual one. Glitter henna looks incredibly beautiful and stays up to 6-8 hours, making your pre-wedding ceremonies cheerful and bright. You can choose from tones like gold, and silver or can also go with unicorn metallic shades to give a perfect glamorous spin to your conventional henna.

2. Stick-ons

Stick-ons have been a part of mehendi function for a long time now! There is nothing more convenient and affordable than relaxed mehendi tattoos that can be pasted in just a few minutes. If you are a bride that doesn’t like too much drama or is pressed on time then easy-to-use self-adhesive stick-on options will save you from the chaos while adding up to your look. From 3D, waterproof, glittery and normal- there are plenty of choices available to choose from.

3. White henna

White henna has recently gained the limelight because of its quirky gorgeous and pure white appearance. The white henna can blend well with any outfit tone. A lot of celebrities and fashion designers have spotted in this wonderful alternative to regular Mehendi. The designs can be made from cosmetic adhesive or a water-based gel, tattoo ink or even white body paint. The prints will last long around a week and work as a beautiful romantic adornment to make your look and wedding pictures glitterati.

Hop on the trend wagon by upgrading your mehendi function with these beautiful substitutes. You can also go with neon mehendi designs, and experiment with beads and varied types of glitter for more stylish nuptials and pre-wedding functions.

