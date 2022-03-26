3 Mistakes that brides always make ahead of their nuptials

As a bride you’re surrounded by tons of friends and family members who are excited to be a big part of your nuptials. Right from selecting wedding invites to tasting the food for your wedding feast and even booking your exotic honeymoon, there would be many who wish to advise you. However, you must remember that it is your day and not theirs. Therefore, you must use this guide to ensure to do not commit the common mistakes that brides make ahead of their nuptials.

Failing to put yourself first

Don’t hesitate to stop someone from high jacking your wedding festivities or the planning. Make sure things go your way as well as your fiancé’s so that you have no regrets. Whether it is the high-handed wedding planner who thrusts their preferences at you or the groom’s mother, make sure to speak up and stand up for yourself as you must put yourself first.

Selecting your wedding lehenga before finalizing the venue

We’re sure you need a lot of time for dress fittings and alterations, but you must not choose your dress before deciding on the venue. After all, it would be a mistake to buy a simple lehenga if you have a palatial venue. Furthermore, it can be a sin to realise that the carpeting or furniture at the venue clashes horribly with your lehenga. So, take a breather and book your venue before you bring home a suitable saree or lehenga.

Choosing a crash diet

Bridal salons, makeup artists and even seamstresses often point out how brides can look better should they lose a bit of weight. Even if you agree with such advice, you must steer clear of crash diets. After all, going on a starvation diet or liquid fast can negatively impact your health ahead of your big day. Moreover, following such advice sets unhealthy standards of beauty for all brides.

So, focus on loving yourself as you set off to share your life with someone forever!

