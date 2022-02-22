3 Reasons why millennials prefer love marriages over arranged marriages

With the rate or divorce skyrocketing, it has never felt more important to build a lasting marital bond. Whether you are newly single or have been looking for the one for you, you’ve probably wondered whether to let your parents set you up with an arranged marriage or find the love of your life by yourself. It appears that more and more millennials are gravitating toward dating before they marry their beau. So, take a look at a few reasons why millennials prefer love marriages over arranged marriages.

Less apprehension about life after marriage

Stepping into the unknown can be a very real fear. In arranged marriages, people barely know the family or people they would be living among, this makes brides and grooms more apprehensive about what their routine life after marriage would look like. However, love marriages give you ample time to get to know your spouse before the wedding as well as his family in a relaxed setting where you are just the girlfriend. This gives you time to build a rapport and get comfortable with your new family leading to less apprehension on your wedding day.

Surety of acceptance

Call them vivacious or dynamic by nature, but most millennials like to be set in their ways with an approach where they wish to change themselves for no one. Hence, dating prior to marriage gives you time to discern whether or not you are accepted with all your imperfections. Arranged marriages may let you discover small habits and flaws that are natural in your spouse later on. However, all these may not be easy to live with as a known devil is deemed better than an unknown one.

Freedom to be yourself

The conventional marriage mart often sees people pretend to be someone else to fetch an acceptable spouse. While some women are forced to show off their sanskari side, there are some men who are forced to keep mum about their hobbies and interests like social drinking or even gaming.

Millennials prefer honesty and being themselves unabashedly, which is why so many opt for love marriages where they get a little more time to each to know each other in a non-judgemental setting.

Also Read: Awkward questions people ask while meeting for an arranged marriage