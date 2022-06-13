3 Striking takeaways from Khatija Rahman's wedding reception décor

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman recently hitched with Riyasdeen Riyan in an intimate ceremony and to celebrate the happiness of their new beginning, AR Rahman lately hosted a wedding reception for his daughter in Chennai. With a musical eve, royal Moroccan-styled-inspired décor prints and all things decked in the touch of magnificent blue hues, the theme of their reception ceremony was embracing all sorts of grandeur.

Away from all the chaos and drama, a wedding reception is a perfect way to welcome the commencement of a new phase in the life after that tiring big-fat wedding ceremony and to make it more happening, here we bring you 3 striking takeaways from this lovely couple’s wedding reception décor that will not only brace up your venue but also sets the mood of your guests.

Blue illuminated set with intricate detailing for the royal touch

The blue and white merge is a traditional way to depict calmness and serenity, therefore, seems perfect to incorporate in the aftermath of a tiring wedding ceremony. The pop of Moroccan-inspired prints witnessed in the couple’s reception décor reflects a plush atmosphere along with hinting traditional vibes. Aladdin lanterns can also be accompanied with such prints to bring a touch of affluence.

Majestic floor lamps

While the chandeliers are quite common in the wedding and reception festivities, if you want to complement offbeat yet magnificent vibes to your wedding reception then the matching oversize floor lamps can be merged for an enhanced look. Big white planters, pampas grasses and similar majestic elements can also be fixed nearby the seating for a more cosy, bright and royal touch.

Blue lighting and stage seating with a golden touch for the imperial imprint

If your wedding reception is indoors, then complementing the theme with bright, rich and vibrant hues like greens and blues can affix a touch of liveliness inside. You can colour coordinate the seating with the backdrops and a little sparkle of the gold on the sides will never hurt the décor of your reception. Complement with some floral touches, dried leaves or elegant and traditional elements like golden bells on the ceilings or mini floor lamps to bring out the best.

Get creative with your reception décor and bring the oomph, set the tone with jewel-inspired hues and big-bold prints and textures.

