3 Stunning decor takeaways from Arjun kanungo and Carla Dennis's wedding

Prominent playback singer Arjun Kanungo recently hitched with Carla Dennis in an intimate ceremony at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Their oh-so-dreamy cute and magical pictures speak the profoundness of their love and the couple looks absolutely stunning amid an elegant and whimsical décor. With the presence of close family members and friends, the couple chooses a royal and beautiful wedding décor to formalise their relationship. Their blissful nuptial décor is all decked in simple yet classy arrangements. With classic floral touches accompanied by dark green foliage work, the décor of their venue looks chic and sophisticated. Big chandeliers and printed deep red carpet make the venue stand out while converting the modest décor into royal and fascinating.

If you are someone who would like to keep your wedding decor simple, and mesmerizing while twisting it with varied florals then scroll down and read 3 takeaways from the décor of this lovely couple’s wedding ceremony.

1. Splendid chandeliers for an added magnificence

One of the best ways to add a hint of royalty to your wedding décor is dappering it with assorted chandeliers. Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis’s wedding venue is folded in multiple chandeliers at a distance that perfectly works as icing on the cake. You can also opt for statement embellishments like beaded and woven basket chandeliers for a peppy and boho entrance.

2. White floral danglers for the ceiling

Floral hints always stand initial and are considered sacred in Indian tradition when it comes to weddings. Flowers are not only a striking add-up to the décor but are also a symbol of strength, purity, and generosity. While selecting the colour, make sure to go with more natural and earthy tones or you can also mix-match two tones. You can take inspiration from Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis’s wedding décor and go with white and saffron hinted flowers to beautify your venue. White floral danglers on the ceiling look absolutely stunning and pretty.

3. Deep tropical touch as the backdrop

Something is soothing and lively about tropical touches to accentuate the entire wedding venue! Lush greens are embracing their way back into the wedding decoration with the hint of a refreshingly fresh look. Foliage is not only prominent to affix a sheer natural beauty but it is also famed to keep you fresh and energetic during those big fat wedding functions. Take inspiration from this couple’s wedding décor and opt for a lush green backdrop mish-mashed with traditional big Kalash pieces on the sides to amplify the appearance.

Try these combinations in your wedding décor to create a subtle yet chic feeling. You can also thoughtfully mix-match more things to spice up your overall décor.

