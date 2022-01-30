3 Stunning wedding décor takeaways from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s traditional ceremony

Goa not only offers gorgeous beaches, pristine sand and seafood, but also better venues. Goa has some of the best wedding venues to get hitched. You only need to decide whether you want an intimate or large-scale wedding, a beach wedding or a theme wedding – Goa is ready to give you exactly what you want, to make your day extraordinary. Similarly, actor Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot at a dreamy wedding as per Malayali rituals in Goa. Thanks to social media for giving a glimpse into the dreamy wedding of the couple.

Here, we bring you 3 gorgeous takeaways that you can steal from the power couple’s ceremony.

1. Less is more with Mogra

We can’t get past Mogra when talking about the couple’s South Indian wedding. Mogra flowers are white and are ideal for adding calm and subtle tones. The décor at their wedding was enchanting. It made the wedding look like a pretty place for photographs and unending memories. You can make use of mogra in your decor, jewelry pieces, hairstyles, chandeliers and many more such things.

2. Brass elements

We witnessed a lot of brass elements as a part of their wedding rituals and décor. The mandap was beautifully adorned with brass lamps and pots which added a rustic touch to the theme. This decor idea was all things mysterious and traditional. You can also make use of the pots as centerpieces or fill them with flower petals.

3. Tranquil poolside area

There is no doubt that recent wedding trends have seen a move towards intimate, relaxed events rather than the traditional formal arrangement. While acres of modeled green, tranquil poolside area and swaying trees made for a picturesque surrounding- it was perfect for the couple’ wedding. The key to making your destination wedding a memorable affair is to host something that’s casual, fun and allows your guests to feel like they are on a vacation. The pre-wedding festivities arranged by the pool area, gave a subtle feel of a traditional and peaceful South-Indian wedding.

We hope you found some inspiration for your wedding decor. Let us know in the comment section below!

