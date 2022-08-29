3 Takeaways from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's celebrity-studded wedding

One of the most beautiful couples in the fashion industry, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta, are ecstatic about entering the next stage of their lives after getting married. The designers wed at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace after a decade-long relationship on August 28th, 2022. On their special day, the bride and groom wore matching ivory gowns and looked nothing short of royal. They were the couple of the hour. The gorgeous wedding guest list, which included Varun Dhawan and his bride Natasha Dalal, Anshula Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, and many others who gave us some wedding guest dress inspiration, has been the focus of the fans' obsession ever since.

Here we bring you 3 takeaways from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s opulent wedding ceremony.

1. The ceremony was an intimate affair

Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal are highly private individuals, so they took sure to keep their wedding festivities out of the spotlight. However, the focus of their exclusive shaadi was on love and enjoyment with their loved ones, who cheered the best for the adorable couple. Bollywood A-listers including Shahid Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor among others attended the ceremony.

2. The colour of the wedding was ivory

Ditching the typical red, not only did the power couple dress in ivory, featuring Kunal Rawal who wore a sherwani with a matching turban and his bride Arpita Mehta who matched him in a heavily adorned lehenga, but all of their guests also appeared to be sporting the colour. Given the recent rash of celebrity nuptials, it appears like ivory will continue to reign as the most ageless and photogenic colour for a very long time.

3. Quirky bridal entry by Arpita

A bride dreams of making a stunning bridal entrance on her wedding day, just as she imagines wearing a lovely bridal lehenga and the appropriate accessories. Arpita ditched traditional phoolon ki chaadar on her special day and was observed moving while wearing a sheer veil that veiled her face. She didn’t fail to make an absolutely stunning bridal entrance that was both unique and beautiful.

Take inspiration from the power couple's wedding if you're seeking a magnificent wedding theme and design. The couple's extravagantly sumptuous event was nothing short of a magical shaadi!

Also Read: 4 Unique and colourful ways to use Gotapatti at weddings