3 Takeaways from TV actress Sonarika Bhadoria's dreamy proposal on the beach

Wedding proposals are all love. They are just too cute and dreamy. Dropping to your knees and asking your partner to be yours forever has this emotional overflow and love in the air feel to it. There is no greater sensation than being desired and loved. Even though proposals are difficult to pull off, the end result is well worth the effort.

Sonarika Bhadoria, best known for her roles in the TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, also took to social media on Wednesday to share photos of her fiancé Vikas Parashar proposing to her on a beautiful beach. The photos from the proposal show her at her happiest and most gorgeous. The dreamy and romantic setting made for the ideal proposal for any young lady.

So, if you're also planning to propose to your loved one, here are three takeaways from Sonarika and Vikas Parashar's dreamy proposal that will help you make your special moment even more memorable.

1. Beach setup that she’ll remember for a lifetime

Whether you want a casual or celebrity-worthy proposal, popping the question at the beach will work for you. Vikas and Sonarika chose to consider the romantic scene set for their big moment, which they'll never forget, between the salty air, golden sand, and ocean waves. Because of the beautiful beach setting, which was simple and sweet, all you needed were some heartfelt words and one important question to create a memorable moment.

2. Nailing the proposal outfit in white

Choosing your proposal outfit is an important step in ensuring that you look and feel your best for this special occasion. The adorable couple chose to twin in white on the beach, which worked beautifully with the serene backdrop. Wearing neutral colours like white, black, grey, and khaki on your proposal day is usually a safe bet.

3. Proposing on one knee with a massive ring

Getting on knees is the perfect proposal idea to make it look extravagant. When your partner goes to the effort of getting down on one knee to ask for your hand in marriage, what they're really saying is that they want to to be faithful, respectful, and follow your instructions for the rest of their lives, which is exactly how Vikas proposed to Sonarika with a beautiful massive diamond ring.

This romantic beach proposal idea from Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar will make your significant other swoon.

