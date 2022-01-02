3 Things you should never ask a boy in the first meeting of an arranged marriage

Many of us are handed over the to-ask list when meeting a man for the first time for an arranged marriage. From the expectations from the marriage to settling in another city, we have the rule book about to-be-asked questions. But not many are told about what not to ask a man when you meet him for the first time.

So, if you constantly fret about what you shouldn’t be asking a man, here is a list of 3 things that are not only rude to ask in the first meeting of an arranged marriage but also disrespectful, too. Because as they say, you need not look for every answer, somethings do happen on their own.

Asking him where his parents would live

Just as you wouldn’t like a man asking whether your parents will come and stay with you or not in the very first meeting, asking a boy the same thing can sound rude. While you have all the freedom to ask if you would be shifting to a different city or not, it is disrespectful to ask him where his parents would live. This might give the boy wrong or bad impression of you in the first meeting of an arranged marriage. Instead, be polite and ask whether you will move out or if he prefers to stay together with his family. This way you will get a clear picture of his intentions and will be able to decide better. If need be, you can tell him how you would be more comfortable if you shift to a new house. But be polite and mention yourself, not his parents.

Asking whether he has enough money to support his parents and family financially

While many believe this is a pertinent question to ask, there’s a way to do that. If you know the boy you are meeting is a single child, there are chances that he would be taking care of his parents and family financially. So, instead of directly throwing the question on their face, talk about how you two will manage finances. This way you will get a clear idea of how to go about the decision. Because remember, talking about finances is a tricky thing. It is extremely important to ask about it in the first meeting but, at the same time, it is also important to be polite and have a wise choice of words when it’s for an arranged marriage.

Asking whether he would prioritise you over his parents

This is not only rude and a reflection of your disrespect towards a boy's parents but also a bit selfish on your part. In an arranged marriage, it's obvious that you will have to give a man some time to love you wholeheartedly since he has spent most of his life with his parents. An arranged marriage is all about time and space and giving equal priority to both your family and spouse. So, asking a man whether he would keep you above his parents, is never the right thing to do.

Asking about his female friends

Think of it this way. Would you like a man asking about your male friends in the first meeting of an arranged marriage? The answer, most probably, would be a no. The same goes for the man. Never probe him about his female friends and how often does he hang out with them. This will leave a bad impression on you and you might even appear to him as someone who has a rudimentary mindset and is always suspicious of things. And, you will, of course, never want your first meeting to go like this and end on a bitter note.

