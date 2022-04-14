3 Tips to choose colour palette for your wedding décor

Just like your wedding attires, the combination of colours in your décor is extremely vital to set the perfect scene on your D-Day. What hue to go with, what tint to pair it with, and how many shades to use in the overall décor can completely make or break your wedding venue. No, it’s not that simple! Picking up any colour and mindlessly using it anywhere is never a solution as it can create a visually jarring atmosphere and become a bummer for your entire guests. Also, gone are the days when you paint every facet of your wedding décor with the same colour.

To save you from the unnecessary trouble of your d-day décor, here we bring you 3 tips that you should keep in mind when deciding on a colour palette to use on your nuptial.

1. Keep the location in mind

First things first, keeping the venue in your mind while deciding on your wedding colour palette will add up to your overall décor. If you are going with outdoor locations then you can go with any colour you like and even be a minimalist or go a little overboard as per your choice since the outdoor locations are completely like a blank paper. But if you are choosing a banquet or a closed wedding location then you have to set the tone by focusing on the little details. Make sure to go with the combination of 2-3 colours as too much can sometimes look tasteless. Moreover, take care of the lighting, match the hues of the décor with the carpet and complement the entrance with the stage for an effective look.

2. Go with the season

The seasonal touch on your wedding décor is bliss to the eyes! Just like you choose the colour of your outfit as per the season, the colours to be used on your wedding décor should pair well with the season you are planning to say "I do." Not that we are narrowing the list of colours to choose from, but we are saying you to master the art of styling colours. Say, if want to go ahead with pink, a soft hue is good for spring, while a brighter version of this shade can be utilised during summertime. A fuchsia pink can blend well during the season of fall while mauve touch will look pretty on wintry days. A colour palette that defines accent will save you from the tackiness and fill your joyous moments with delight.

3. Less is good

A lot of people follow that the more, the better approach! But let us tell you that too many shades or colours in the same place seem disjointed. Instead of doing this, you can pick two colours and complement them with a metallic one to ensure your whole décor looks coordinated. The touch of neutrals is trending these days and such soft or nude colours give chic look as well so if you want to keep the whole décor low-key you can pick whites, greys, and beiges.

