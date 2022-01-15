3 Tips to make your wedding functions more transgender inclusive

One of the most critical elements of planning a wedding in your family is ensuring that all of your guests feel welcome and do not have a hostile experience. So, you must take special care to ensure that any trans individuals who may happen to be are your event don’t feel as if they are ‘other’ or face any discrimination. Right from having non-binary bathrooms to shared pronouns, take a look at a few ways you can make every function of your wedding more trans-inclusive to offer your guests the best experience.

Find out whether the venue has gender neutral bathrooms

A lot of trans individuals like to use a toilet that aligns with their gender identity. However, there are those who believe their identity doesn’t fall within the social constructs of ‘male’ or ‘female’ restrooms. This could even include trans individuals who appear androgynous. So, ensure your venue has gender neutral bathrooms to make your guests comfortable. In case the venue you love doesn’t have these available, you can have them install tape over the old signs that used to label the toilet and assign it to a precise gender.

Regularise sharing pronouns

Right from the wedding invitations to seating cards and swag bags you give your guests; you must normalise sharing pronouns. Do not ask your trans guests to disclose their pronouns because it could have them feeling like they stand out. Offer them a normal experience by simply being an ally and sharing pronouns for every instance at the wedding.

Know your guests and plan seating in accordance

You must ensure that all of your guests have a pleasant time at your event. Hence, placing bigots or intolerant relatives next to trans guests is unacceptable. They may offer trans individuals unsolicited advice, shame them or even ask questions that are not appropriate.

Hence, allow your trans friends the dignity of being seated next to individuals who can kick back and simply enjoy the wedding with them!

