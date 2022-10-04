3 Unique décor takeaways from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Mahendi and Sangeet Ceremony

Actress Richa Chadha and actor Ali Fazal wed today after two years of anticipation. The pair couldn't have appeared happier about their union as the pre-wedding festivities got underway in New Delhi with all the raunak-shaunak followed by their Big-day celebration in Mumbai. The pair posted a number of pictures from the pre-wedding festivities, including their mehendi and sangeet, on social media. The fans couldn't get enough of the excitement and joy that could be seen in the pictures. Richa and Ali were not only showered with flowers, but with love and blessings during the emotional Shringaar mehndi and sangeet ceremony, which was intended to ritualistically beautify the bride and groom and get them ready for their wedding day. Here, we've gathered three décor lessons from the couple's mehendi and sangeet ceremony so you may draw inspiration from it and ace your pre-wedding celebration.

1. A dedicated flower petal station for the couple’s ‘Phoolon Ki Holi’ Our favorite couple Richa and Ali, who seized the opportunity to have one of the most unusual ceremonies ever, were among many who chose to wait for the proper time to marry the love of their lives. With the use of color and floral embellishments, the function aimed to enhance the area. As their friends and relatives showered them with the traditional "phoolon Ki holi," the newlyweds enjoyed themselves. In light of the rapid rise in popularity of flower shower pictures, the couple is seen at their wedding with a full-fledged station to display and spread the petals. 2. Nature served as the source of inspiration for the decoration The pair decided to enhance their wedding surroundings with fresh foliage wherein the wedding decor aimed to serve a greater purpose than simply beautifying the venue. Their love of nature was evident in the decor of their mehendi and sangeet, which featured many natural components such as flowers, jute, wood, etc. The wedding's lovely natural theme décor exuded freshness and added to the event's renewing and joyous atmosphere.