3 Ways Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain added joy and warmth to their Mehendi function

Mehendi is one of the most important and fun pre-wedding Indian ceremonies. This tradition comes under the solah- shringar of the newbie bride-to-be. Having the prettiest mehndi decor means having the prettiest pictures to look back on in awe! From planning themed décor, arranging floral jewelry to doing mehndi favors, there’s just so much on the list. One such rendezvous has to be Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s mehndi ceremony where the couple looked radiant with high voltage smiles, dancing away on the beats of dhol. Their extended mehndi function was a gala affair and fans still can’t stop thinking about it.

Here we have curated a checklist from the power couple’s dreamy Mehendi ceremony that every bride can refer to while planning her big day.

1. Outdoor Mehendi décor with seating and tents

Nothing gives you more eye-catching pictures than a mehndi décor in any outdoor space. This gives you an edge to go wild with the creativity you can add to the space. A cool, breezy Mehendi event calls for spacious tents with seating areas, colorful throw pillows, and a few oversized floral arrangements which we could see at the beautiful couple’s ceremony. Outdoor options do give you a choice to play along with nature and elevate it. With this lush beauty décor option, guests won’t be able to take their eyes off it!

2. Wearing bright colours

Flaunting her Mehendi, glowing at the function, Ankita Lokhande was seen wearing a bright pink ethnic ensemble with an embroidered dupatta. Bright colours generally complement your attire and have an eye-catching effect when worn. Depending on your personal preference, you can definitely work on a warmer or cooler colour combination. This particular style also photographs well, be it in a day or an evening function.

3. Groom Mehendi inspiration

Groom Mehendi inspirations have become a buzzword these days. Where Ankita had applied henna named Vicky, the groom had also applied henna on his hands. We could see a modern age groom Mehendi design on Vicky Jain’s hands who was stealing away the show. The groom decided to keep it simple yet elegant. Groom Mehendi designs will be in trend forever. Let your lady love also swoon over your Mehendi.

We are truly all eyes for this cute adorable couple who gave us Mehendi goals. We hope that these moments of fun add many more memories to your wedding experience.

