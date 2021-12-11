3 Ways to make your Haldi ceremony fun just like newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Glazed in Haldi, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look nothing but drop-dead gorgeous. By now, most of you must have seen the fun pictures from the Haldi ceremony of one of the most loved couples, already, of Bollywood. If the pictures don’t make you want to have a similar, if not better, Haldi ceremony, you surely don’t have any plans of marriage, at least, not anytime soon.

The aesthetic pictures shared by Katrina and Vicky on their respective Instagram handles give us a sneak peek into what a fun and happy Haldi ceremony it has been.

If you, too, are looking for ways to make your Haldi ceremony just as exciting, if not more, here are a few tips for you.

Get yourself a flower bath

Almost anything and everything seems to look beautiful if you have flowers in it. This is probably why Katrina and Vicky are seen drowning in flowers. So, without wasting a single moment, snatch the idea and give yourself and your to-be-husband a flower bath after the Haldi processions. Rose petals will make for a perfect option. Get your friends and siblings on the job, and ask them to shower rose petals, along with their love on you. Not only it will give you a sweet romantic feeling, but with such aesthetics, you are bound to have jaw-dropping pictures.

You can’t go wrong with music

While dancing to the tunes of the Haldi songs is nothing special and is a tradition in almost every household, one fun way to do it is to plan a couple dance. All the misters and the mistresses can select a song of their choice and set the stage on fire with their groovy moves. The to-be bride and groom can, too, groove on a romantic song and fill the environment with lots of love and romance.

Pour your heart out

Many people do it on their wedding day, but why not do something unique and express your love at your Haldi ceremony. With comparatively fewer people, and less hustle and bustle, the peaceful, or maybe not, environment will help you choose the best words and express your feelings for your fiancé. If you’re not comfortable doing it in front of people, plan a quick escape. Find your peaceful spot and express love. This will make your Haldi ceremony just as special as your wedding day. Moreover, you will have a story, or two, to share with your bunch of people about how things got spiced up on your Haldi day.

