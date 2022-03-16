3 Wedding elements where you must exceed your budget

A lot of couples approach their wedding planning with military precision as they try to stick to the budget assigned to them by their families. However, there are likely to be a few elements of the ceremony where you wish to splurge and go overboard. Perhaps the groom is passionate about the wedding feast and the drinks at the cocktail party, or maybe the bride is keen on the finest in photography; you must make room in your budget for these desires. So, lets take a look at 3 wedding elements where you must exceed your budgetary restraints.

The photography and cinematography

The biggest day of your life will soon pass you by and the photographs and videos of the ceremonies will in all likelihood outlast your memories of the day. So, it is vital that you engage a worthy wedding photographer. While hiring a cheaper photographer is tempting, you must check their work to ensure it is something you can be happy with. The last thing you want is to be captured in tacky and cheesy poses against pillars and in weird positions in your wedding album that will be ogled at by everyone who visits your home for years together.

The Food

The food at a wedding is all anyone talks about long after the event ends. Throw a lavish feast for your guests and you can avoid the taunts and jibes that would otherwise be thrown your way by nit-picking relatives who hated the fare dished up by the discounted caterer you hired for your event.

The Honeymoon

This one’s a doozy as it technically comes after the wedding. Yet, the honeymoon is very much a part of most couple’s wedding budget. Spend lavishly on a fancy holiday for you shall need the rest and relaxation after the flurry of the wedding madness that has consumed you the past few months.

Invest in yourself and experiences with your spouse rather than a fancy venue. As you will always look back on your honeymoon as the time you were starry eyed and happiest with your spouse!

