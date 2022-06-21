4 Off-beat wedding invitation ideas for your summer ceremony

Wedding invitations are the first and foremost element to make the entire occasion extra special and memorable. Invitations not only set the tone in the mind of your guests about your ceremony but also reflect your personality. Therefore, decking the wedding invitations in a very personalised and super unique way is extremely vital. Moreover, it should match the theme of your wedding to create a long-lasting imprint in the mind of your guests. If you are looking for some off-beat wedding invitation ideas, then here we have rounded up a list of 4 that will go with any kind of theme.

Colour blocking for a quirky imprint

Colour blocking is a great way to mark a life-long stamp on your guests. In a world of floral affairs, this is something very unique yet elegant way to give the ‘save the date’ message. You can opt for bold and bright colours for a sweet spring ceremony while you can go with nudes and beiges for an autumn and winter wedding. To make your wedding card more catchy, opt for quirky geometric patterns and use tones like blue and purple with neutral ones.

Blush cute floral adornments

Floral beauty is evergreen! When it comes to weddings, the floral touch is something considered sacred in Indian tradition. Flowers are not only a striking add-up to the wedding invitations but are also a symbol of strength, purity, and generosity. To incorporate an unusual effect, you can keep the tone of wedding cards natural and blush pink and go with pressed white tinted florals for a more beautiful romantic feel.

Nature infused touches

If you are a nature lover or you are planning to bliss your wedding décor with great nature-inspired elements then opt for wedding cards that are designed with tints of watercolours. A greenish and bluish blend is perfect for such types of cards. While you are choosing the bold colours, you can plan the font style in an extremely minimalist way to balance the entire invitation.

Leather invitations for a royal touch

Seems lavish and royal from the name only, leather invitations depict modern and classy vibes. You can go with envelope-style ones or you can also go with the book-typed ones as per your liking. You can keep the leaflet sheets black and choose the prints in beautiful golden tints to perfectly coordinate the final appearance.

