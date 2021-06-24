4 Best colours of outfit for all bridesmaid to nail the look in their friend’s wedding

Along with the brides, bridesmaid are also an important part of a wedding and their outfits should also be well synchronised. So, Meha Bhargava, the founder of Styl Inc, talks about 4 best shades for the bridesmaid that will make them stand out.

A well-coordinated bridal brigade takes a-lot of planning and plotting. Even though the bride and groom are the centres of attention, the tribe can be no less. The bridesmaids and groomsmen outfits should revolve around the colour palettes of the bride’s and groom’s outfit to make the wedding look harmonious. Weddings are one of the most exciting and special events of one’s life and so both brides and the bridesmaids, should feel good and confident on this big day by managing and handling every look for everyone. So, Meha Bhargava, the founder of Styl Inc, shares some exclusive ideas about the best shades to flaunt for all bridesmaid.

PASTELS

Since pastels are back in trend and we definitely feel that they are here to stay. 2021 brides want soft fabrics, soft silhouettes and low-key jewellery. Her bridesmaids can’t be too far from the tree. Hence, the colour palette for the bridesmaids this season is also pastel.

LAVENDER

The colour that is dominating the fashion industry this season is lavender and it looks regal and yet the pastel tints add playfulness to the ensemble. The bridesmaids in lavender will look nothing less than magical.

PINK

The myriad variations of this colour are no secret to anyone. The pastel tint of the same is perfect for the bridesmaids because of its delicate and romantic appeal.

PEACH

What’s more subtle and calming than the colour peach? This colour has been in all our hearts. A fun fact about peach colour is that it suits every skin tone. Bridesmaids in peach colour look super-chic and graceful.

The bride tribe should be well synchronised and pastels are the best option for it this season. We hope you found these tips relevant to pick the best colour for your friend's wedding this season.

